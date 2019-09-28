Karen's Nyakundi cashes in on home course to win KPA event

By LARRY NGALA

Home player George Nyakundi beat a field of 173 players at the par 72 Karen Country Club to claim the overall title in the Nairobi edition of the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) golf series on Friday.

Playing off handicap 18, Nyakundi birdied the third hole, dropped shots in six holes and scratched the par four-11th with eight pars to count for a brilliant score of 43 points.

He attributed his victory on the current condition of the course and his “wonderful’’ team-mates.

“I was drawn with a fine team but I must say the course is in great condition at the moment. I would like to truly appreciate KPA for bringing their Nairobi event to Karen after a long time. I Thank them for the great job they are doing at the port,’’ said Nyakundi.

Leading the Karen men members was Nelson Ndegwa who posted a total of 41 playing off handicap 23.

This was despite making seven double-bogeys.

It was, however, his two birdies at the seventh and 16th holes which lifted him up as Kenya Open Golf Limited chairman Peter Kanyago carded 38 points, beating Gakuo Macharia on count-back.

“I made some few bad shots today, but I am still very happy with my score. The course was playing well though the greens were not as fast as they usual are," said Ndegwa.

Taking the ladies' first prize was Grace Gichuki with a score of 37. She won by three points from Pamela Lwande on 34 points.

GROWN IN POPULARITY

In the guest category, Golf Park’s Rose Catherine carded 41 points to win by one point from Machakos Golf Club’s Nairimas Ole Sein and Muthaiga’s Eddie Ouko.

The two posted 40 points each in the high scoring event where over 104 players made 30 points and over out of the big field of 173 players.

Ole Sein won the runner up prize and Ouko took home the prize for the third place.

Meanwhile Grace Mayiani, also on 40 points, won the fourth prize and Kenya Railway Golf Club’s George Orora was fifth on 39 points.

Leading the KPA staff was Charles Odoo with 35 points, winning on countback from second placed Fiona Mbandi while Terry Odoo was third with 33 points.

The fourth and fifth prizes went to Yobesh Oyaro and Amos Mbubi on 26 and 23 points respectively.

Taking the longest drive title for the men was Kenya’s number one amateur golfer Samuel Njoroge of Kenya Railway Golf Club while the ladies title went to former lady captain at Nyali Joyce Masai.

Moses Kiboi won the nearest to pin prize.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony which was followed by dinner, KPA Managing Director, Daniel Manduku, thanked golfers in Nairobi for their continued support of the KPA golf series by actively participating over the years.

“Over the years the series has grown in popularity and stature as we strive to redefine the corporate golf experience as well as continually creating an avenue to engage on the links with our stakeholders and business partners,’’ said Manduku.

Besides Manduku, other directors present during the prize giving ceremony included KPA chairman Joseph Raymond Kibwana, directors Delilah Ngala and Conrad Thorpe.