Nyangi shines in Ruiru's Rware tournament

By LARRY NGALA

A strong back nine score, earned Michael Nyangi the overall title during the Rware Golf tournament at the par 72 Ruiru Sports Club this past weekend.

Playing off handicap 23, Nyangi started the day by posting 17 points in the first nine which left him out of the leading group half way into the tournament.

However, four pars at the back nine gave him 24 points, for a total of 41 points, to beat Patrick Theche (20, 21) on countback. Watson Njenga also on 41 was pushed to third place.

In the ladies event, Judy Nyambura also playing off handicap 23, posted 39 points despite her poor 15 points in the back, having started off with an impressive 24 points. She won by two points from Eunice Ndikwe while Catherine Wambui was third on 35 points.

Benjamin Okumu and Sammy Wambugu won the nines with 23 points each while Patrick Mitii was the sponsor winner with a score of 37 points and Samson Mwangi was the guest winner after posting 37, three points better than the lady guest winner Mary Wanjiku.

In the subsidiary, Paul Mararo and Catherine Wambui won the longest drive contest while winning the nearest to pin prizes were Joshua Kinoti and Mary Wanjiku.

At Muthaiga, Julius Mutethia claimed the overall title in the Middletown Forex Bureau Golf tournament after posting 41 points playing off handicap eight. Mutethia bogeyed the first hole at the front nine, but recovered one shot at the third hole.

He, however, dropped a shot at the sixth, pared the rest and was destined for an under par score until he picked up a bogey at the par three-16th and at the home green, to win by two points from men winner Wachira Mahihu. The former Kenya number one amateur Mahihu birdied three of the last four holes at the back nine, having also picked up a birdie at the seventh for 37 points.

Taking the ladies title was Grace Gakiria on 36, which was a point better than guest winner Rael Munoru while Njoroge Kibugu clinched the junior title with an impressive 39 points which was made up of 12 pars and two birdies.

The nines went to Ndungu Gathinji and Vipin Rajani on 20 and 21 points and Aman Sodi and Nancy Ndungu won the longest drive contest with Paul Gondi winning the nearest to pin prize.

Meanwhile in Nakuru, Amardeep Jajuja carded 20 points in each nine for 40 points to win the Vivo Energy golf tournament by one point from men’s winner George Kimani. John Mokaya was second with 37 points same as lady winner Kuljit Sahota.

Leading the guests with an impressive 41 points was D. Macharia who was five points better than staff winner Hieronim Ikokhoro. Harsh Shah was the junior winner on 26 and the nines went to Jeff Story and Enock Ogembo.

Summarised results

At Nyeri; July Monthly Mug; Men winner- Arthur Muchiri 67 nett, Charles Wanjau 70, Jacob Kamere 71, Lady winner- Susan Ngure 71 nett, Mercy Mburu 73, Nines; Paul Maingi 35, Charles Mwaniki 34, Best Effort- Muthoni Njogu 118 nett.