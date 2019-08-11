Nzioki clinches Equity Bank tournament

By LARRY NGALA

One of the leading golfers in Machakos Jackson Nzioki emerged the best during the Equity Bank-sponsored golf tournament at the par 72 Machakos Golf Club course at the weekend.

Playing off handicap five Nzioki carded a perfect round of 42 stableford points which was one under par gross 71. Nzioki dropped shots at the fourth, picked up a double at the seventh and one more shot at the eighth having started the round with a birdie at the par five-first hole.

He however closed the nine with a birdie at the ninth to cross to the back nine with two over par. It was at the back nine where Nzioki despite dropping a shot at the 11th, managed to pick up four birdies in a row from the 14th to the 17th for a strong three under back nine.

Finishing second just a point behind was James Nderitu playing off handicap 26, while taking home the third prize was Nicodemus Masaka with a score of 38, just one better than club chairman Sawarn Singh to claim the fourth prize.

In the guest category, Michael Kinuthia posted 35 points to win on countback from Paul Muigai with Ambrose Gatuma finishing third on 34 points. The ladies first prize went to Nancy Kariuki on 34 and winning the nines were S. Kisevu and Ben Mumo. Jackson Mbaluka claimed the nearest to pin award with Moi Lemoshira and Nancy Kariuki winning the longest drive titles.

At Nyali Golf and Country Club Mombasa, Emmanuel Telel carded 43 points to claim the overall title in the Mulembe Golf tournament where Major General Anthony Rob clinched the men’s first prize after posting 42 points. Mulembe Golfing Society Vice Chairman Eric Nyongesa was second with 41 points and finishing third on 37 points was Paul Krijnen of Leisure Lodge Golf Resort.

Limuru Country Club’s Mwongeli Nzioka was the best lady with a score of 38 points, three better than home player Pauline Gichara. Heinz Breitner won the seniors prize with 37 points and Karan Inamdar was the best junior with an impressive score of 40 points with Sammy Mulama leading the caddies after firing 38 points.

Nyali Golf and Country Club Vice Captain Evance Manono was the overall Mulembe winner with a score of 36, winning by a point from Bernard Simiyu while Newton Ongalo was third on 34 points. The men member winner was K. Anunda on 30, one better than Geoffrey Kisaka and N. Wabwile while the Mulembe lady winner was Terry Odoo on 31 and she beat Joyce Wafula by two points.

Home pro Njuguna Ngugi shot one under par 70 to claim the first pro cash prize. He beat Dismas Indiza and Kopan Timbe by four shots while Muthaiga’s Jeff Kubwa tied for fourth place on four over par 75 with Kenya Air Force’s Kevin Mabele.

A total of 14 pros participated in the event sponsored by Stanlib and Lumatete Muchai Advocates, where at stake for the pros was Sh200,000.

Summarised results

At Kiambu; Memorial Golf Day; Overall Winner Dan Kamwaro 59 nett; Men Winner Patrick Kamugi 70 cb Ken Chege, 3rd James Njenga 71cb James Kimotho 71. Gross Winner John Ngure 79 gross; Lady Winner Hilda Muhia 74, Sponsor Team Winner John Thongori 76, cb Timothy Kihara, Guest Winner Esther Mugure 74 nett, nines Winners; Samuel Macharia 33, Daniel Kamau 33 points.

At Nyahururu; Syngenta Golf tournament; Overall winner- B.M. Mathenge (Thika) 39 points, 2nd Fr. David Munyeki 36, cb Nderi Ndoiani 36, Lady winner- Mary Wanjiku 32 cb Susan Hiuko 32, Guest- winner- Maina Ruo(Thika) 38, Staff winner- Walter Njenga 35, Nines; Jesee Mugo 21, Boniface Waikwa 20 pts.

At Thika Sports Club; The Patron’s Putter- Lawrence Ngamau sponsored by K511 Logistics and Royal Grill; Overall Winner- Dr. I Charagu 40pts, Men- Jong Nam Kim 39, E. N Nyamu 38, Aashav Shah 37, Lady Winner- G. Ngamau 37pts, cb A. Karimi 37, Guest Winner- Newton Mwangi 35, Nines; Naomi Kimata 21, P.Ciano 19 pts.