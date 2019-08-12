Odera wins Nyanza Open title

By LARRY NGALA

Former Amateur Match Play Championship winner William Odera, who is chasing the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series Order of Merit title, over the weekend clinched the 2019 Nyanza Open Golf title at the par 70 Nyanza Golf Club course.

The off-scratch Odera currently based at Golf Park, carded 75 gross in the first round and 73 on Sunday’s second and final round for a total of 148 gross, to beat Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Samuel Njoroge by two shots. Njoroge had fired 73 and 77 for 150 which could only give him the runners-up prize as Limuru’s John Kariuki on 162 finished third.

In the handicap section, home player Nishal Shah produced two fine nett rounds of 66 and 69 for 135 to win by four shots from Dillu Patel on 139 just a shot better than Joseph Atito. In the stableford subsidiary, Walter Ong’ondo posted an impressive round of 39 points to win ahead of Amrish Patel on 38 points while Jiten Pabari on 37 points was third.

Meanwhile, hosts Central Rift team clinched the second edition of the Moses Tanui Inter-Regional Junior golf championship held at the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course at the weekend.

The team - made up of Wasim Ali, Daniel Kiragu, Danson Kiragu, Charles Kamais, Wesley Kihumba, David Macharia, Kelvin Kiplenge and David Materi - posted a total of 827 nett based on the best six scores from the team on each of the two rounds.

This gave the hosting team an average of 68.9 per cent, to win well ahead of the North Rift team which posted a total of 857 nett, an average of 71.4 per cent. Hot favourites Nairobi came a distant third with a score of 902 nett or 75.2 per cent. This is because the Nairobi players were all playing single figure handicaps and they needed to return low gross scores for them to win the trophy donated by former Boston Marathon champion Moses Tanui.

Only the three regions were able to assemble teams of eight players, hence most of the other regions participated in the individual events where Central Rift’s Daniel Kiragu emerged the best with two fine rounds of 73 each for 146 gross. The overall nett title went to Evans Kirika of Nakuru on rounds of 73 and 61 for 134 nett.

Nairobi’s Mutahi Kibugu won the 16 to 21 category gross title with a score of 147 made up of 71 and 76. He was followed in second place by his teammate Brian Omondi on 151. In the 13 to 15 years boys category, Nyali’s Andrew Wahome carded 164 (84, 80) and another Nyali player Nathan Ngweno was second on 173. The 13 to 15 girls title went to Nancy Wangeci of Nakuru and Eldoret’s Cate Navisino claimed the 16 to 21 category title.

In the eight years and under none handicap category, Harvir Sagoo of Nakuru emerged the winner followed in by Ian Wahome also of Nakuru in second place. Daniel Njenga of Nyahururu won the 9- 12 years category where his club-mate Ryan Munyuah was second while Nakuru’s Vincent Kemboi clinched the 13 years and over title ahead of club-mate Gurvir Sagoo.