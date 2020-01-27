Ondieki wins Johnnie Walker golf series

By LARRY NGALA

Handicap 19 golfer Philip Ondieki fired an impressive score of 40 points to beat a field of 133 golfers in the sixth leg of the East Africa Breweries sponsored Johnnie Walker golf series at the nine-hole Kiambu Golf Club course at the weekend.

Ondieki started off with 18 points in the first nine after picking up three double bogeys, though five pars at the back nine was enough to earn him 22 and the day’s total of 40 to claim the overall title.

Taking the men’s title with a score of 39 points was Geoffrey Manguriu, who beat Eliud Kingara by one point.

In the ladies section, Susan Kanyora returned 34 to win ahead of Barbara Kinyanjui on 33 points. Levis Kimotho, playing off handicap 16, carded 37 points to lead the guests. Robert Kibet on 35 points was second and winning the nines were Michael Nganga on 20 points and George Kuria, who carded 20 points. In the staff category, Joseph Kagigite posted 28 points.

At Machakos Golf Club, Wanjiku Maingi carded 33 points to emerge as the winner of the Lady Captain’s Prize golf tournament sponsored by Isuzu East Africa, where Jane Kiiti on 31 was second, while finishing third was Nancy Kariuki on 30 points.

For the guest ladies category, Kiambu Golf Club’s Anne Ngumba posted 35 points to win ahead of Vet Lab’s Lady Captain Grace Wanjohi, who carded 33 points and M. Wainaina on 32 was third.

The day’s best score, however, was posted in the men’s section where Francis Muthiani returned 38 points to win by two points from Boniface Mumina on 36, with Cleophas Makau finishing third on 35 points.

Leading the sponsors was J. Ngungi on 36, winning well ahead of J, Mathenge on 26, while Kimanzi Muthenzi and Martin Kiambi won the nines on 20 and 21 points, while claiming the longest drive awards were Francis Kimanzi and Veronica Kona, with Anthony Juma winning the nearest to pin prize.

At Nyali Golf and Country Club, Mombasa, Zaituni Mohamed emerged the overall winner of the Chairman’s Prize (Jon Stokes) sponsored by Grain Bulk Handlers, East Africa Breweries and D.T. Dobie, after posting an impressive of 40 points, beating men winner Abubakar Bajaber and second placed man Reaz Alibai by one point.

Rohit Devani on 38 points was third in the men’s section, where Jatin Malde came fourth on 37 points. In the ladies category, Jayne Githere on 35 beat Mary Mariga on countback to take home the first prize.

The two were just a point better than Pia Swatton o 34 and Gurbux Singh was the best past chairman with a score of 36, same as senior winner J.C. Patel, who won by one point from Sal Davis.

Alyssa Jamal was the best junior after scoring 36 points.

Robert Matu on 35 emerged the best guest and taking the longest drive awards were Andrew Gikandi and Susan Stokes, with Lumatete Muchai winning the nearest to pin prize for the men and the ladies winner was Zaituni Mohamed.

At Ruiru Sports Club, Berenju Mugo won the overall prize in the Friends of Vice Captain golf tournament with a score of 43 points, with James Muratha emerging as the best man on 39 points after beating Peter Njinu on countback.

The ladies winner was Grace Miano on 36, two better than Lucy Mwangi, while in third place was Pauline Maingi who carded 32 points, with the nines going to Njenga Wangengo and Fr Peter Kimani on 22 and 21 points.