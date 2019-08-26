Otuke wins Karen Challenge title

By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

Vet Lab Sports Club’s Isaiah Otuke over the weekend carded a 54-hole total of 221 gross to claim the 2019 Karen Challenge BY golf title at the par 72 Karen Country Club.

Otuke, who had posted three over par 75 in the first round and one over par 73 in the second round, started the third and final round with a birdie at the first hole.

He added one more at the third having bogeyed the par five-second and later on at the ninth.

However, he made a birdie at the 16th and parred the rest for one over par 73 to win the tournament by five shots from Mike Kisia also from Vet Lab, who had a total of five birdies in the final round, but against three single bogeys and a double at the nine to wind up the tournament with two over par 74 and a three rounds total of 226 gross.

Youngster Mutahi Kibugu and Nyali’s Daniel Nduva shot one over par 73 each in the third round to tie for the third place on 227 gross, just one shot better than Junior Stroke play champion Taimur Malik and Golf Park’s William Odera.

At Eldoret Golf Club, youngster Ishaan Nathaani playing off handicap 17, birdied the par five-18th to complete an impressive 42 points and clinch the overall title in the Doctors Golf tournament, where Aaron Kitur on 39 points was second.

Esther Chumo beat Jane Koech and fifth placed Dany Kiptoo to finish third, with Ezekiel Mutai claiming the Doctors first prize with a score of 35 points, two better than Paul Mwangi, while Kiran Shah on 31 was third.

The nines went to Fred Kibor and Emmanuel Chelogoi on 21 points each, and taking the longest drive award for the men was Emmanuel Saina, while Esther Chumo clinched the ladies longest drive prize.

The following are summarised results of the weekend golf round-up;

In Nakuru; George Adamson Memorial Charity Golf tournament; Overall winner- Indraj Gill 42 (20, 22) points, 2nd Raphael Kimani 42 (22,20), 3rd Moses Kiragu 39, gross winner- Sarat Singh 33, Junior winner- Wesley Kihumba 37, Nines; Danson Kiragu 22, Katitia Tekenet 23 pts.

At Ruiru Sports Club; August Monthly Mug; Men winner- Patrick Wainaina 66 nett, 2nd Ciira Kiiyukia 67, 3rd Joel Wanyoike 69, Lady winner- Caroline Njeru 67 nett, 2nd Beatrice Waweru 68, 3rd Susdan Mukururi 74, Nines; Benson Kimani 32, David Kabera 33 nett. Guest winner-Peter Karare 69 nett.