Patrick Miitii wins Captain's Prize at Ruiru Golf Club

By LARRY NGALA

Patrick Miitii, a handicap 20 golfer at Ruiru Sports Club on Saturday beat a huge field of 270 golfers, to claim the overall title in the Captain’s Prize golf tournament.

And it was a birdie at the fifth hole and a late one at the 13th which propelled Miitii to his amazing 44 points made up of 22 points in each nine.

“It was an excellent day playing at the Captains Prize Golf Tournament, and I really enjoyed playing the shorter holes of the course. I’m pleased to have come out as the overall winner out of such a big field’’ said Miitii who beat men winner Francis Goco by four points.

Finishing second in the men’s section was James Njagu with a score of 39 points, after a countback with Stanley Mwangi.

The ladies first prize went to Jane Mwaura on 41 points, beating Elizabeth Njau on countback. Mary Muthoni finished third with a score of 38. Romould Maina led the Detour members with a score of 34 points and taking the first prize among the guests was Peter Karer with 38 points.

Agnes Wanja was the best lady guest on 33 and leading the Clergy was Fr. Samuel Mukua who scored 32 points.

SPONSORS

From the sponsors category, it was John Kilonzo who emerged the best with a score of 42 points and the nines went to Paul Kiarie on 23 and Mwangi Kenji with a score of 21 points.

Club captain Peter Mwaura thanked the sponsors led by MultiChoice Kenya, and which included Oxygene MCL, and Crown Paints, for making the event a great success.

“I’m glad to see that there was a huge turnout today, from the first tee off at the break of dawn, to last four ball finishing on the 18th, I think it’s safe to say that everyone enjoyed themselves. I most certainly did and we look forward to hosting more of these as the year progresses in order to continuously develop the game of golf in Kenya.” said Mwaura.

unrivalled MCL Partner Mutahi Mureithi lauded the club for the superb organization of the event, reiterating that Oxygene is committed towards nurturing of golf talent in the country.

Winners of the competition were awarded a DSTV Explora set with a fully paid one month subscription.

Speaking during the awards ceremony, MultiChoice Kenya Communications Manager Philip Wahome said: “We are grateful to Ruiru Sports Club for their support in staging this year's event. Sports plays an integral role in the world, we are continuously revolutionizing our customers entertainment experience and today's winners will get unrivaled entertainment with our high end DSTV Explora.’’

SOLDIERS' DAY

At Machakos Golf Club, Jackson Nzioki birdied the third, fourth, fifth, ninth and 15th against bogeys on the eighth, 11th, 12th, 13th and 18th for level par 40 points, to win the overall prize in the Kenya Defense Forces(KDF) golf tournament. He won by two points from Charles Kimiti who beat third placed Tom Mbaluto on countback.

Leading the KDF members was Colonel Joseph Muracia who posted 38 points to win on countback from J. Korosso while Major S. Mbugua was third with 35 points. In the guests section, L. Kibet carded 38 points to win ahead of D. Wahome on 37 points.

In the ladies section, Susan Ndolo posted 38 points to win by four points from Jennifer Ngure while Stanley Mumo and E. Makumi won the nines with 21 and 20 points.

At Muthaiga Golf Club, Ian Maina fired 42 points to win the overall prize in the SNR Hearing Awareness Golf tournament where Arithi Gitonga was the men winner on 41 points. Kushil Nathwani beat George Njugu on countback with 39 points to finish second.

Also posting 39 points was lady winner Nolly Patel who beat Olive Njagi by two points with Andrew Okeyo on 36 claiming the seniors prize while the junior prize went to Aaron Abey on 40 points. Leading the guests was John Cokayne on 39, ahead of Anila Hindocha with 37 points.

WINNING NINES

At Thika Greens, Muranga posted a total of 158 points, to beat Kirinyaga by seven points in the Inter County Golf challenge. Taking the individual prize with a fine score of 42 points was J. Kaggite (Muranga) with Kirinyaga’s C. Kabue finishing second on 40 points after beating Muranga’s Francis Muraya on count back.

The ladies title went to E. Mbuthia(Kirinyaga) with 35 points. Winning the nines were Ruku Njuguna on 22 and Nicholas Kibe also with 22 points.