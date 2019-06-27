Railway latest canvas for Crown paints series

By LARRY NGALA

Whilst Kenya’s professional and a few of the country’s leading amateurs will be battling it out for survival in the ongoing KCB Karen Masters, it will be action as usual in the local golf scene where a total of 10 events are on this weekend at various clubs.

The local events include the second leg of the Windhoek International Pairs golf series at Sigona Golf Club which has attracted a big number of pairs. The event follows the first leg held at Ruiru Sports Club last weekend.

Like the first leg, the top five pairs will book a place in the national finals from where the top three will qualify for the international finals in Portugal.

Meanwhile, after a successful corporate event at Karen Country Club which attracted a field of 114 players, the Crown Silicone Challenge continues with the sixth leg set for the Kenya Railway Golf Club.

This weekend’s tournament which has, however, attracted a small field though there is still room for more players to playing through post. It follows other events held in Nakuru, Thika, Kiambu, Nanyuki and Vet Lab Sports Club.

From Railway, the next stop will be Royal Nairobi on August 14 before the series moves to Sigona and later to Kericho, Muthaiga and Kitale Club.

Meanwhile, after a two-month break, the CIC Insurance Group golf series resumes this weekend at Limuru Country Club where over 100 players were drawn.

The first event was held at Ruiru Sports Club and CIC Group General Manager Joseph Kamiri says this year’s events have been spread out on regional basis because of the diverse range of CIC clients and customers across the country.

“Customer experience is one of our key focus area and sports events such as these are an avenue for us to interact with our stakeholders and receive feedback from our customers who are critical to the success of our business," said Kamiri.

He added that CIC reaffirms its commitment to nurturing budding sports talents through these tournaments with other regional tournaments slated for Kakamega and Nakuru.