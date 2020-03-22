Railway wins Nairobi District Foursomes title

By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Team ‘A’ of Samuel Njoroge and John Lejirmah beat Muthaiga ‘B’s Bhavnish Chandaria and Neer Chandaria 5-4 in the final to give their club its first Nairobi District Foursomes tournament title since 1973 at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course Sunday.

Before the final match, Railway had defeated the charging Ndumberi team of Michael Karanga and Steve Kiaro 1-up in a tough semi-final match in the morning. Muthaiga ‘B’ fought a tough battle with their team ‘C’ comprising Bo Ciera and Khushil Nathwani and eventually overpowered them at the 14th hole for a 5-4 victory.

“It was a tough match against Muthaiga ‘B’ just like our other opponents, but we managed to beat them particularly on the greens where we were more superior than them,” said Njoroge, who last year won the Golfer of the Year title.

He said the Nairobi District Foursomes title was the only one that he had not won among the national events.

“I combined well with John Lejirmah better than last year when I played with George Felix, who is now a pro. I am so happy to have eventually won by beating the home team,” Njoroge said.

He said this year’s contest had stiff competition with small clubs like Golf Park, Ndumberi and Kiambu fielding strong teams.

Advertisement

For the third and fourth play-off, Ndumberi who were competing in the tournament for the first time, beat Muthaiga ‘C’ at the 19th to finish third.

Railway ‘A’ started its campaign with a 3-2 victory against Ruiru A to qualify for the first round where they floored Sigona ‘B’ 7-6 before sending Golf Park ‘C’ away with a 2-1.