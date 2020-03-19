By LARRY NGALA

The annual Nairobi District Foursomes Golf tournament, one of the most popular team events in the country, is on this weekend at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course.

A record entry of 23 teams from 12 clubs have been drawn to battle it out for the title.

Usually the first national event of the year and held in the first week of January, this year’s edition was moved to this month due to other club activities.

This year’s edition has attracted more teams because of the fact that, some of the clubs, including those with nine hole courses, are fielding more than one team.

These include the semi-public Golf Park and Kenya Railway Golf Club.

Golf Park is actually fielding three teams (“A”, “B” and “C”), while hosts Muthaiga will also fielded three teams.

Also participating in the foursomes event is the tiny Ndumberi Golf Club popularly known as “St Andrews.” Going by Friday’s first round draw, a number of the top teams such as defending champions Vet Lab’s A and B teams were given byes until today morning’s second round draw.

However, teeing off first at 12 noon today will be the Thika “B” team of all juniors Dennis Gakuo and Simon Ngugi who will take on Kiambu’s Mike Ngene and veteran John Ngure.

Other matches will involve Golf Park “B” and the Sigona “A” team of father and son Hanif Tayebjee and Adam Tayebjee.

Other matches will be Ruiru “B” and Windsor “B”, Ndumberi’s Michael Karanga and Steve Kiaro versus Thika “A” team of long hitter Ediwn Kiarie and Peter Rimui, Ruiru “A” team of Ben Omondi and Frank Munyuah, and the last match between Windsor “A” and Golf Park “C”.

During last year’s tournament, Vet Lab’s “B” team of Isaiah Otuke and Mike Kisia beat their “A” team of Robinson Owiti and Edwin Mudanyi 1-0 to win the trophy for a record three times in a row.

This year Vet Lab “B” team will be made up of two juniors Leo Zurovac and Steve Orinda while the “A” team comprises Jack Mwangi and veteran Steve D’Souza.

This is because Otuke, Kisia, Owiti and Mudanyi have since then turned professionals.

The hosts top team, Muthaiga “A” will have the top two junior golfers in the country Mutahi Kibugu and Taimur Malik who are expected to play well going by their current form, while the “B” team will have Bhavnish Chandaria and his cousin Neer Chandaria, both experienced players capable of claiming the title.

From Limuru, Kenya Amateur Match play champion Paul Muchangi and former amateur stroke play champion John Kariuki will from their top team.

Missing in this year’s tournament, is Karen Country Club.

The tournament is being held at a time most sporting organisations have suspended their activities in line with a government directive on public gatherings.

The Sports Ministry has also issued its advice to the Kenyan sports fraternity including urging private clubs to strictly enforce the Presidential directives in the fight against coronavirus.