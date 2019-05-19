By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

Peter Rimui, one of the leading amateur golfers in the country, over the weekend hit a string of birdies on the tough-playing Nanyuki Sports Club’s par 72 course to win the second leg of the 2019 Nation Classic golf series.

The plus one handicap Rimui, formerly of Njoro Country Club in Nakuru County, now based in Nanyuki, started well, rolling in a birdie on the par four-second hole, then bogeyed the fifth and sixth holes.

“I missed close putts on the two holes despite being on regulation," said Rimui.

He closed the first nine on level par 18 points after making a birdie at the seventh. It was at the back nine, where Rimui made birdies on the 10th and 11th and 17th for 20 points and a three under par total of 38 points.

He beat the veteran Ben Muthiora by one point as Muthiora carded 21 and 16 for 37 which, however gave him the men’s first prize, with Moses Muthoki on 36 finishing second in the men’s section after beating Samuel Gichuru and Rob Hamphrey on countback.

Meanwhile, Kiambu Golf Club’s Njogu wa Njoroge recovered from four double-bogeys, two in each nine and six single bogeys, to eventually post 37 points which also included birdies on the fourth, 14th and 18th holes, to lead the guests.

Ken Ombati from Karen posted 35 points to finish second after beating John Njenga of Ruiru Sports Club on countback.

Leading the ladies was veteran lady golfer Helen Kurutu, who posted 36 points, while former club captain Jediel Muriungi missed a back to back victory after scratching the par four-sixth, double-bogeyed the 11th for seven over par 79 gross, to settle for the gross title.

Taking the staff prize was Nation Broadcasting Division managing director Alex Kobia, who posted 15 points in each nine for 30 points, winning by one point from Group Human Resources director David Kiambi.

The two nines went to Eliakim Okiddy and Stephen Mutethia with 21 and 20 points each. Besides players from the mountain region clubs of Nanyuki, Nyeri and Nyahururu, the event which brought a record entry of 125 players, also attracted golfers from Kiambu, Ruiru, Thika, Vet Lab, Golf Park, Muthaiga, Limuru and Karen Country clubs.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, Nation Media Group CEO Stephen Gitagama said he was very impressed with the big support members of the club as well as golfers from the other clubs had given the event saying NMG would continue supporting the club by sponsoring another event next year.

“I have been very impressed by your hospitality and the way you have organised the event. There is no reason why we should not come back here next year,’’ said Gitagama.

He said the company had supported the Nation Classic golf series for the past 34 years and that it will continue supporting the series as part of its contribution to the development of the game of golf in the country.

He thanked the Laikipia Governor Nderitu Muriithi for his co-operation with the Nation in many other social aspects.