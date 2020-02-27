A curtain raiser tournament being sponsored by KCB Bank will take place on Friday.

By NATION REPORTER

More by this Author

Ruiru Sports Club will this Saturday host the 2020 Captain's Prize.

Traditionally held in March, the event has attracted at least 300 golfers including guest players, sponsors and club members.

Ten top pros among them Simon Ngige will be playing for prize money in the tournament that will be a farewell party for Peter the club’s outgoing Captain Peter Mwaura. Mwaura has served as Captain in 2018 and 2019 and as Vice-Captain in 2017.

CADDIES EVENT

Earlier, the club organised a number of events ahead of Saturday’s tournament.

The club hosted the Caddies Invitational event on Monday. A curtain raiser tournament being sponsored by KCB Bank will take place on Friday.

Advertisement

“We believe sports sponsorships is an avenue towards reaching out to our stakeholders and giving back to the communities where we operate” KCB said in a statement while announcing the sponsorship. Mwaura will hand over the Captaincy at the end of March after being in office for two years.

TENURE

During his tenure, the club invested in an 18-hole course irrigation system among other projects.

The club has been one of the most active in terms of attracting big sponsorships from companies like CIC, Britam, Safaricom, Isuzu, KCB, AAR Healthcare, Crown Paints, Vivo, Multichoice Kenya among others.

“It is exciting time to exit the scene at a moment when the club is on a high and is making great strides towards becoming a top golf destination in Kenya,” said Mr Mwaura, a handicap 13 golfer.

Thomas Mwaura who has been the vice-captain will now take the mantle. He will be deputised by Jessy Ndegwa.

CLOSELY CONTESTED

The women’s prize is expected to be closely contested. Tabitha Kiragu will take on the likes of Margaret Mureu. The KCB staff team will bring in top golfers like Muthoni Njuguna, David Kitheka, Josephat Iseme, Millicent Mello, Agnes Nyambura, Ibrahim Lande and James Kinga.

Leading the field in the men’s category is Antony Kamau and the club’s top amateur trio of Ben Omondi, Frank Munyua and Chris Andrea.

“It will be an exciting two days of golf. Golfers should expect a few surprises on placement of pins and tees,” added Mwaura.

There will be special categories of prizes such as Detour Winner, Clergy Winner, Past Captains Winners as well as winners Thika and Kiambu golf clubs.