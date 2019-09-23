Ruiru's Ndikwe wins Isuzu tournament

By LARRY NGALA

Ruiru lady golfer Eunice Ndikwe beat three men on countback with an excellent score of 41 points, to claim the overall title during the Isuzu East Africa golf tournament at the par 72 Ruiru Sports Club course.

Playing in the high handicap bracket, Ndikwe posted 18 points in the first nine and 23 points at the back nine, same as Fr James Kinuthia, Jefferson Kariuki and Francis Ndegwa who had carded 20 and 21. In the countback tussle, Fr Kinuthia was pushed to the men’s first prize followed in second place by Jefferson Kariuki and third-placed Francis Ndegwa.

In the ladies section, Winnie Kamau emerged best with a score of 39, beating Esther Wanjiku by one point. Pauline Mungai took the third prize with a score of 36 points. The two nines went to Mwangi Kenji on 25 and Fr Peter Kiarie on 23 points.

For the invited guests, it was Dickson Masindano, a handicap 17 golfer who topped the list with a score of 37 points, with Paul Kamau claiming the Sponsors prize on 34 points.

At Njoro Country Club in Nakuru County, handicap 10 Esther Karuga from Nakuru Golf Club who is also the Kenya Ladies Golf Union Central Rift representative, was in her best form as she posted 41 points, a round which included a birdie, 11 pars three bogeys and one double bogey to claim the overall title in the Crown Paints golf tournament.

She beat a field of 81 golfers drawn from Njoro, Kericho, Nakuru, Nyahururu and Royal Nairobi Golf Clubs who also included Njoro vice captain Ketan Jerath who posted 40 points, with Stephen Muasya on 39 finishing third, just a point better than Peter Njuguna. Claiming the two nines were Joseph Chege on 23 and Bernard Kinyua who carded 22 points.

At Thika Sports Club, Victor Kibe emerged the overall winner of the Analogue golf tournament after posting 40 points with the men winner (above 70 years) being Sebastian Njuguna on 37 points. Taking the ladies title for those above 60 years, was Ann Kariuki with 33 points.

In the Category C (66 years) Karuga Wandai led with 35 points beating Gerald Kimani on countback and Philip Mionki was third on 34 points. In B category (51-65 years), Kim Nderitu posted 38 points to beat John Maina on countback with Bernard Mutuemeri finishing third on 37 points.

And finally in the 1-55 years, it was Munge Karoki won claimed the first prize with a score of 36 points after a countback with David Matano and George Karuku. Anastacia Karimi led in the ladies section on 39 points, two better than Linda Kinyua while Mercy Meru was third on 33 points. The nines went to Simon Mukiri on 22 points and Simon Ndungu with 21. The guest winner was F.N. Njuguna on 38 points.

At Kisii Sports Club, Jared Moenga won the D.T. Dobie tournament with a score of 41 points, beating Kakamega’s Julius Oketch by one point and George Kariuki, a scratch golfer in Kisii was third on 39 points.

In the ladies section, Phoebe Nyangweso emerged best with a score of 41 points, beating Cecilia Ayienda by a point as J. Kiplimo and Jared Mogeni won the nines with 20 and 23 points. P. Terer of Nandi won the longest drive for men and E. Korir from Kericho taking the ladies prize. A total of 81 players participated in the event.

SUMMARISED RESULTS

At Limuru Country Club; CBA golf Day; Overall winner Onyancha Bwomote 45 pts, Men winner Stanley Ndarwa 40, Ndungu Kaberere 38 cb Isaac Gichia, Lady winner- Margaret Nyakango 40, Miriam Njenga 39, Guest- M. Kilonzi 34, Junior winner- Allan Ndichu 36, staff winner- Anthony Muiruri 38, Longest Drve- Men- Aziz Mussaji, Lady- C.N. Wangari.

At Karen Country Club; Migumoini Matchplay Subsidiary sponsored by Carmax; Matchplay Winner Maurice Gitari beat Nelson Ndegwa 6/4, Ndegwa had beaten Sam Muraya in the semis and Gitarii beat Michael Murungi. Subsidiary Winner Wanjiku Kimamo 42 Pts,Tony Cege 41 cb John Lynch 41,Junior Winner Arman Sheikh 38, Staff Winner Mwangi Munyiri 36, Guest Winner: Charles Kariuki 34, Lesaan Shani 33 Pts. Nines; Charles Oduor 21, Peter Waweru 23 Pts.

At Thika Greens; Friends of Captain Golf Day; Overall winner- G. Gathogo 40 pts, Men winner- John Ngugi 37, C. Kibiru 34, Lady winner- Agatha Kibui 33, Guest winner- Haron Mbugua 40, Tony Gathungu 39, Nines; B. Wamatu 21, Patrick Ngunjiri 21 pts.