Ruku claims overall prize in Sanlam Golf tournament

Peter Ruku, a handicap 20 golfer at Thika Sports Club emerged the best in a field of 136 players, to claim the overall prize in the Sanlam Golf tournament at the weekend.

But what a day it was for Ruku who started badly by scratching the first hole with a nine, and made a number of bogeys on both the first and second nine.

However thanks to a birdie at the 11th and a par at the short hole-16th, Ruku finished very strongly at the back nine where he posted 22 points for a total of 39 points, to beat men winner Nicholas Kabare, Simon Ndung'u and the veteran golfer Philip Mionki on countback.

Claiming the ladies first prize with a fine score of 37 points was Linda Kinyua who won by one point from Florence Githiori. Taking the gross title was Simon Ngugi with a score of 32 points, while Philip Mionki and Anthony Kabucho won the nines with scores of 24 and 20 points respectively.

In the guest category, Wacira Mucoki on 33 points emerged the winner by beating Isaiah Nderitu on countback while H. Ndaiga was the sponsor winner also with 33 points. Samuel Njuguna Njenga and Mary Wainaina won the longest drive contest with the overall winner Peter Ruku also taking the nearest to pin prize.

At Thika Greens Golf Resort, Vet Lab Sports Club’s Grace Wanjohi posted nett 70 to claim the overall prize in the ladies Open where she beat Thika Sports Club’s Betty Mutua by two shots while Golf Park’s Naomi Wakesho was third on 76 nett.

Winning the first division was Sarah Hoare from Royal with a score of 76 nett, one shot better than Mary Maingi of Muthaiga and Vet Lab’s Mercy Nyanchama who also clinched the gross title on 82 gross. The second division winner was Judy Nyambura from Nyahururu on 77 nett, beating Maureen Wroe and Grace Wanjohi by one shot. The highlight of the tournament was in the men’s subsidiary where Thika Sports Club professional Simon Ngige shot a course record of 11 under par 61 gross for an amazing 47 points to beat home player P. Maregwa by six points as Jamleck Kamau on 39 was third while finishing fourth on 38 points was Peter Mwindi who was just a point better than Railway’s Joel Mageto on 37 points.