Safari Tour golf pro series gets another event

One more event has been added into the 2019/2020 Kenya Open Golf Limited organised Safari Tour golf pro series.

The Pam Golding Safari Open, set to be held at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa in Kigo, Uganda from November 5-9, was launched on Wednesday at Lake Victoria Serena.

The event’s tournament director Theo van Rooyen said the management of the Resort is really passionate about the Safari Tour and the platform it is giving to regional professionals.

“At the moment, it is very difficult to make promises but I do believe this one will be an annual event," said van Rooyen.

Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, situated in Kigo area, some 18 kilometres from Kampala and about 32km from Entebbe, hosted the 2019 Uganda Open last month, which this year became part of the Safari Tour.

The Pam Golfing Safari Open, sponsored by South Africa based Pam Golding Properties, brings the current number of events in the Safari Tour to 11.

One more tournament which was to be held in Kigali, Rwanda, was cancelled since the Kigali Golf Club, the only 18 hole golf course in Rwanda, was re-designed and is currently under reconstruction through the support of the Rwanda government which has pumped over Sh1.8 billion.

Another event, the Tanzania Open which had been scheduled to take place at Kilgolf Resort, is yet to be confirmed. The Pam Golding Safari Open whose total prize fund will be 10,000 Us dollars (Sh1 million) will be the fourth tournament sanctioned by the Safari Tour, in addition to the Uganda Open, the Entebbe Open which is currently taking place at Entebbe Golf Club, and the Kitante Open to be held at Uganda Golf Club course on February 12-15 next year.

The event will be run under the Safari Tour guidelines which means any player who will shoot 86 gross and above will not go beyond the first round, while there will be a cut after two rounds, will with the top 20 pros and ties to vie for the prize money where the overall winner will take $1,500(Sh150,000) and the bottom placed player to earn $150 (Sh15,000).