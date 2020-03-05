Safaricom provides Sh5m sponsorship for Kenya Open

By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

The Magical Kenya Open golf championship became part of the European Tour series a year ago, and the number of visiting media personalities has increased.

This is because of the fact that, the event is being broadcast to more than 400 million people in the world. But all those visiting the locals need not worry about how best to cover the event.

Telecommunications giant Safaricom will be at hand to make sure that the media works without any problem. Over the past six years, Safaricom has been providing not only internet connectivity but also laptops to ensure journalists work without any problem.

Yesterday, the company, announced a Sh5 million sponsorship towards the 2020 Kenya Open, scheduled to take place at the Karen Country Club from Thursday next week

CONNECTIVITY PARTNER

As the official connectivity partner, Safaricom will set up a fully operational Media Centre with high speed internet connectivity, laptops and a printer.

Advertisement

The company will also set up internet connectivity to key areas during the tournament such as the European Tour Offices, Kenya Open Golf Limited offices as well as providing fibre for the TV compound broadcast to enable live-streaming of the tournament to local and global media partners.

“Over the last six years with the exception of 2019, we have delivered first-class internet and data solutions to support the media and livestream requirements for the event’s local and global broadcasts. This has allowed us to reinforce the strength, reliability and speed of our data solutions. We remain committed to playing our role in transforming lives through sports and Kenya Open is an important platform for us to do this,” Rita Okuthe, Safarcom’s Chief Enterprise Business Officer, said yesterday.

STRONG FIELD

This year’s Magical Kenya Open will feature a strong field of talent comprising a total of 138 professionals and six amateur players competing for a prize kitty of Euros 1.1 million (about Sh122.94 million).

"We thank Safaricom for their support of the 2020 Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship. Through this sponsorship, Safaricom will again provide the tournament with cutting edge connectivity and communication solutions that will meet the demands of the tournament,” Kenya Open Golf Limited Chairman Peter Kanyago said.

During the tournament which is taking place for a second time as part of the European Tour’s Race to Dubai series, the scoring teams will be able to capture scores and data through the provision of 20 4G-enabled tablets and phones.