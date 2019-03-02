Serah Khanyereri wins Kabete Ladies Open

In the subsidiary, Noni Mohire clinched the longest drive title and Mukami Wangui the nearest to pin prize. The men’s subsidiary which started in the afternoon, was still on at the time of writing.

By LARRY NGALA

Royal Nairobi’s Serah Khanyereri collected another title in less than a month, after beating a field of 100 ladies during the 2019 Kabete Ladies Open at the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course on Saturday.

The handicap four Khanyereri posted five over par 77 gross, to claim the overall title in the event where Sigona’s Jane Njua won the Silver Division prize with a score of 78 gross, beating Dorcas Mukabi by two shots.

Finishing third in the event sponsored by HP Insurance, MTN Insurance, East African Breweries and KenGen among other corporate organizations, was former lady captain at Vet Lab Mary Karano who carded 83 gross.

In the second division or Bronze, Bee Jones beat Grace Wanjohi on countback with 96 gross, to claim the first prize. Thika Sports Club’s Petty Kigwe was third with 99 gross.

Taking the Silver Division net title with a score of 73 nett was Margaret Nyakango of Limuru Country Club who won on countback from Noni Mohire and Naomi Wakesho. Martha Karua posted an impressive 68 nett to claim the overall Bronze division net title with Grace Waiganjo finishing second on 71 while Wambui Okerllo was third on 73 nett.

There was a special prize category which was won by Nancy Mukami with a score of 102 gross.