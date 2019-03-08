How much will Kenya Open champion bag?

By LARRY NGALA

The winner of Kenya Open Golf Championship will walk away with Sh20.5 million (equivalent to 183,330 Euros at current exchange rates), according to the breakdown of the tournament’s prize fund released on Friday.

The prize money, the biggest payout to the winning pro since the tournament’s inception in 1967, is more than double what last year’s champion, Italian Lorenzo Gagli, took home at Muthaiga, and more than the total prize purse for the tournament a decade ago.

The 2018 Kenya Open champion took home Sh8.9million (80,000 Euros). The increase in the winner’s purse is in line with the increase in the tournament’s total prize kitty following its admission to the European Tour’s ‘Race to Dubai’ series. Thanks to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s personal intervention, the prize money was more than doubled from 500,000 Euros to 1.1 million Euros, signifying an improved status of the tournament.

A victory by a local pro will be good enough and will enable that player to feature in international events without the hustle of looking for a sponsor for the next five years or more.

While the winner will take home Sh20. 5 million, the second-placed player will earn 122,220 Euros (about Sh13.6 million), with the third-placed pro getting 68,860 Euros (Sh7.7 million).

These are some of the benefits of the Open being part of the European Tour series. The other benefit for Kenyan professionals is that the Open gives them a great opportunity of earning a European Tour card as has been the case with South Africans when their country hosted five European Tour-sanctioned events. For local pros seeking to make cut, the bottom placed player (70th will still go home with 2,010 Euros (Sh224,000). A top 10 finish will see a player walk away with at least 22,000 Euros (Sh2.5 million).

Kenya Open Golf Limited’s Tournament Director, Patrick Obath, yesterday said the increased prize money will be a great incentive for players.