Shah clinches CIC Insurance title in Nyeri

Handicap 11 Nyeri golfer Khilan Shah emerged the overall winner of the CIC Insurance Group golf tournament at the nine-hole Nyeri Golf Club course at the weekend.

Shah played an impressive 40 points made up of 20 points in each nine. Enroute to his impressive card, Shah dropped shots at the front nine’s first and ninth with a double bogey at the eighth but made two birdies at the 15th and 17th, to beat men winner Gerald Gakima by three points as Fr Andrew Mbutu on 36 was second in the men’s section.

Taking the ladies title was Rose Komu on 38, followed in second place by Mercy Mburu who also won the ladies longest drive while the men’s longest drive winner was Raphael Kimani.

In the guest section, Raphael Kimani from Nakuru fired 38 points, with Joel Githanda winning the Intermediary prize with a score of 35 points. The nines winners were Gabriel Miungi on 20 points and Elijah Nguyo also on 20 points.

At Thika Sports Club, Lady Lucy Maina took full advantage of her high handicap, to combine 22 and 20 for a total of 42 to take the overall title in the Kahawa Sukari Golf tournament.

Taking the men’s top honours was Isaac Charagu with a score of 39 points after a count back with veteran golfer Philip Mionki as well as John Kimata on 38 finishing third. Emerging the best in the ladies section was Njeri Murethi on 39 points with Judy Waihenya finishing second on 35.

Tim Njehia was the sponsors winner with a score of 37, one better than Lieutenant General Jackson Waweru who beat Nicholas on count back with 36 points. The nines went to Simon Ngugi and Stanley Mugwe on 21 points each as Rose Kaveke on 40 points emerged the guest winner ahead of John Kariuki with 38 points.

At Nakuru Golf Club, Josephine Wangari beat Frankie Gichuru on count back with 87 gross to claim the ladies Silver Division title in the Hotel Waterbuck-sponsored Ladies Open where Mary Kiruthi was third on 89 gross.

In the handicap section, Miriam Wanjiku claimed the Silver Division nett title with a score of 74 nett. She beat J.Lyoba and Susan Gichuki by two shots. The Bronze gross title went to Nyambura Muigai on 95 gross while winning the nett title was Halima Mwende on 75 nett, two and three shots better than Lydia Otieno and Sahota Kuljit.

Winning the Mixed Foursomes was the pair of C. Gatua and Z. Fazal on 35 points, one better than D. Mathai and J. Muriithi and that of Frankie Gichuru and Shem Orwenyo. The Saturday stableford winner was Eleanor Wambui with 41 points. Rosemary Olonde was second on 36 and Linda Munyao on 35 was placed third. The nines went to Esther Karuga and Susan Gichuki on 18 and 19 points.

SUMMARISED RESULTS

At Karen; Karen Day Trophy; Gross winner- Paul Kaguamba 73, James Ngotho 77, Mike Kingori 80. Nett winner- Peter Kamau 69, David Ilagoswa 71 cb Peter Kanyago. Lady winner- Louisa Gitau 77, net- Marianne Kilonzi 69 nett.