Handicap 16 Deep Shah claimed the overall title in the Heineken Festival of Golf series at the long playing Vet Lab Sports Club course at the weekend.

Thanks to a birdie at the 12th hole and two back to back pars at the last two holes, Shah managed an impressive 39 points to beat men winner Vincent Landa by a narrow margin of one point.

However, the second and third prizes were decided on count-back between John Kamuyu and Eddy Mogoa, who lost the runner-up prize to Kamuyu.

Both had posted 37 points in the Heineken East Africa series, same as lady winner Wambui Okello who beat the veteran Mary Karano by five points.

Thika Sports Club’s Anthony Mwaura playing off handicap four, carded two over par 38 points which included a bogey-free back nine score of one under par 20 points having birdied the 14th, to claim the guest prize ahead of Limuru’s N. Ngari on 37 points.

Another Limuru player Dennis Maara won the men’s longest drive while Margaret Nyakang’o was the winner of the ladies prize. Moses Njenga and Hellen Manyara won the nearest to pin prize.

LADIES PRIZE

At Thika Sports Club, Titus Burugu won the Thika Sports Club Health Club tournament supported by CIC Insurance after posting an impressive 40 points He beat men winner James Kamau by one point while Nyamu Njoka was second in the men’s section with 37 points.

The ladies prize went to Wambui Gachanja on 40 points, winning well ahead of Esther Wanjiku on 34 points while Linda Kinyua was the sponsors’ winner with a score of 38 points followed by W.N. Mugo on 33. The nines went to Philip Mionki on 22 and James Wangai with 19 points while S. Musyoka was the guest winner on 34 points.

At Sigona, Milkah Mburu carded 35 points to emerge the lady winner in the Lady Captain’s Prize where Kalpesh Parekh on 41 points was the men winner. Shameer Walji was second in the men’s section on 40 points, and in third place was Jimmy Merali who posted 39, with Imran Nanji and Deep Shah taking the fourth and fifth prizes on 38 and 37 points, respectively.

In the ladies section, Zipporah Wachira was second on 35 points while leading the guests was B.Ndungu on 33 while Ann Mululu was the best lady guest with 35 points. Mahesh Patel and Dev Savani won the senior and junior titles on 36 and 35 points respectively.

SUMMARISED RESULTS

At Kiambu: Krwa Golf Day; Men Winner Ken Mwaura 38 points, Runner-up Fredrick Njoroge 37 cb George Kamau; Gross Winner Stephen Kiaro 79 gross; Lady Winner Elizabeth Kabugi 35, R/up Patricia Mbugua 30 cb Susan Kanyora, Jane Njoroge and Margaret Nyambura. on countback; Guest winner Kelvin Nzioka 33. Sponsors Winner Eng. James Karanja 34 points. Nines; John Muchai 20, Ken Chege 20 points.

At Ruiru; Muranga County Golf Day; Overall winner G W Kuria 40pts, Men winner Johnson Waweru 39pts, Dixon Waruingi 38, cb Kenneth Kimathi hcp 38. Lady winner Catherine Wambui 35, Jane Kanari 33, Lucy Mwangi 32. Guest Alfred Kariuki 42, Gross- Ben Omondi 75 gross, Sponsor winner Benson Kimani 41, George Wachira 38.

At Thika Greens; Inter- County Semi-finals (Happy Valley, Metumi and Great Rift. Overall winner Erick Kibiru 41, Men Winner- Reuben Langat 37, Thika Greens member winner- P. Maregwa 40, Lady winner- Judy Nyambura 28, Guest Ronald Meru 35. Junior winner- Victor Maiyo 33 pts.