Shiku wins overall junior title at Sigona

Belgium-born Shannelle Shiku completed a 54-hole total of 232 gross, to claim the overall girls gross title during the last event in the 2019 Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) golf series, the Sigona Junior StrokePlay Championship at Sigona Golf Club on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old Shiku playing off handicap two and who plays her golf in Belgium where she lives with her Kenyan parents, started off with round of 77 gross on Tuesday morning. She later fired 75 in the afternoon’s second round, and despite bogeying a number of holes in the third and final round, for 80 gross, she was still a shot better than boys gross winner Lee Kimathi of Thika who carded 80, 77, and 76 for 233 gross.

Taking the overall nett title with a score of 209 nett made up of 72, 69 and 68 was Hetanish Shah. In the 16-21 years category, Nihal Shah from the United Kingdom playing off handicap six, posted rounds of 82, 78 and 75 for 235 to win ahead of Jay Nathwani on 241. Vet Lab Sports Club’s Leo Zurovac won the 14-15 years category with a score of 239, winning ahead of home player Ngondo Kimemia on 250 gross.

In the 13 years and under category, M. Muthusi won with a score of 277 gross followed in second place by Belinda Wanjiru with a score of 297 gross. The event sponsored by Crown Paints and Prime Bank, attracted a field of 141 junior golfers including non- handicap players aged from eight years and over who played six and nine holes. Leading those 13 years and above was Joshua Onsongo with 46 gross, with Brian Nyamu finishing second on 53.

In the 11 to 12 years category, Elvis Mamicha won with a score of 56 gross, two shots better than Ryan Muchoki, while Ethan Kinuthia won the nine to 10 years age group with a score of 54, beating Andrew Gathere by one shot and those in the eight years and below were led by Raymond Ndungu with 28, winning by one shot from Mwathi Gicheru.

During the event, Muthaiga’s Taimur Malik was crowned the best junior golfer of the year in the boys category having scored an average of 71.3 gross in most of the junior events he played during the year while the 2019 girl golfer of the year is Golf Park’s Ashley Awuor who had an average of 84 gross.

Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony, Crown Paints Chief Executive Officer Rakesh Rao whose company has supported junior golf events in the country in addition to its own Crown Silicone Golf series, said the future of the game of golf in the country depends on the junior golf programme.

He said he was happy that the last event of the season had attracted a big field of juniors. “We are happy that our investment is going into the right direction. Golf is a very good game for kids as it create discipline in them and it helps them improve their concentration in whatever they do,’’ said Rao.

Prime Bank Business Development manager Jesse Mungai presented a cheque of Sh1 million to the Junior Golf Foundation raised through the Prime Bank Visa Card.