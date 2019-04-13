Sigona golfer John Wangai wins at Thika Club

Sigona professional golfer, John Wangai, on Saturday completed a two-round total of five under 139 to win the third leg of the KCB Road to Karen Masters golf series at the par-72 Thika Sports club course.

Wangai, who won the second leg at Nyali Golf and Country Club Mombasa two weeks ago, picked up a double bogey six at the par four-17th but still went on to finish the second round on level par 72.

Earlier in the first nine, Wangai who is also the resident professional at Sigona, had birdied the first, second, and ninth, with bogeys on the third, sixth holes.

At the back nine, Wangai droppe4d a shot at the 12th but recovered it at the 13th and picked up one more birdie at the 16th to go seven under until he pushed his tee shot to the right at the stroke index one 17th.

“I did well, particularly at the back nine, though I was pushed by shot to the trees on the right. I managed to get it out but missed the green on regulation, but I am still happy with my game. The course is currently in its best condition and probably better than some of the courses in the country," said Wangai who is also the captain of the professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) captain.

Meanwhile, round one leader Dismas Indiza made a double bogey seven at the 10th, picked up another bogey at the 15th and 17th to close the day on four over par 76 to tie for second place with home pro Simon Ngige, Alfred Nandwa of Railway, and Windsor’s Rizwan Charania all on 142 .

Ngige who had started with four over 76 in the first round, fired six under par 66 in the second round, a round which included seven birdies and two bogeys.

Muthaiga’s Greg Snow was on his own with 143 after returning one over par 73 in second round, having started with two under on Friday.

Tot Player R1 R2

139 John Wangai 67, 72

142 Simon Ngige 76, 66

142 Alfred Nandwa 74, 68

142 Riz Charania 73, 69

142 Dismas Indiza 66, 76

143 Greg Snow 70, 73

144 Ken Bollo 75, 69

144 Erick Ooko 71, 73