Silicone series swings into Kericho

The countrywide Silicone Stableford Challenge golf series sponsored by Crown Paints goes to the tea growing county of Kericho for a back-to-back event following last weekend’s tournament at Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

A field of 89 players are drawn to tackle the ever green Kericho Golf Club course which is likely to be playing long because of the rains in the region.

The event which comes after others held at Nakuru, Kiambu, Nanyuki, Vet Lab, Railway, Sigona and Royal, will be used by the company’s directors to showcase their products.

Over 181 golfers participated in last weekend’s tournament which is a proof of the series’ popularity. From the Kericho, the series will move to Njoro, Muthaiga, Nyanza, before winding up in Kitale.

At the Thika Greens Golf Resort, which has become a popular golfing destination, over 150 players were drawn for the Kenya Army Commanders Cup sponsored by Gaps Constructions and Engineering Limited.

The event is among the three major tournaments in a series organised by the Kenya Defence Forces Golfing Association (KDFGA).

The other major events in the series are the Airforce Commanders and the Kenya Navy Commanders trophy as well as the CDF trophy.

Among the home players drawn are Thika Greens Golf Resort CEO Charles Kibiru, who is also the Kirinyaga County Senator, the winner of the recent Plass golf tournament John Kamuyu, lady golfer Nancy Ndungu, and Ndiga Kithae.

Leading the challenge from the members of the KDFGA will be Major General George Owinoh. Others include retired Lt Gen Jackson Waweru, Kenya Air Force Commander Major General Francis Ogolla, Major General (Rtd) Anthony Rob, Major General (Rtd) Peter Waweru, Brigadier Michael Mcharia, Brigadier Githaga and Colenel (Rtd) Rogders Mbithi among many others.

At Nanyuki Sports Club, it will be the turn of the popular Njuri Ncheke golf tournament which comes after the successful Mountain Classic.

A field of over 100 players drawn from Nanyuki, Nyeri, Nyahururu as well as other parts of the country were listed to play in the event sponsored by Associated Motors in conjunction with Isuzu East Africa.