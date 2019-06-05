Simon Ngige extends lead at Crown Paints event

By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

Day One leader Simon Ngige on Wednesday extended his lead to two shots as on-form John Wangai of Sigona moved into second place going into Thursday’s third round of the inaugural Crown Paints Invitational at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course.

Thika Sports Club's Ngige picked up a birdie in each half, with with an equal number of bogeys to level the Muthaiga course for a two rounds total of one under par 141 as 18 players made the cut to proceed for the last two rounds in hunt for the top prize of Sh150,000.

Wangai on the other hand recovered a double bogey six at the par four-sixth, and one more at the ninth, having also dropped a shot at the second, to post one under par 70. He, however, birdied the 10th, 17th and 18th at the back nine, and moved to second place with a two rounds total of 143.

“The round was fine except at the sixth where I blocked my tee shot which resulted in a double bogey. The rain in the morning did not make our work easier either," said Wangai, who is also the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) captain and a two-time winner of the KCB Road to Karen Masters series.

Closing the day in third place was Dismas Indiza, who posted his second 72 for a two rounds total of 144. The long-hitting Indiza birdied the sixth and seventh in the front nine and dropped a shot at the eighth, then picked up two birdies at the 10th and 16th. However, two double bogeys at the par four-12th and at the par five-18th ruined his chances of grabbing a second round lead.

It was a tough day for Golf Park’s David Wakhu whose back-to-back 79 saw him miss the cut. He will now have to wait for the last round of the KCB Road to Karen Masters series which he won the third leg at Nakuru. Also missing the cut were Mohit Mediratta, Nelson Simwa, home pro Jeff Kubwa, Sigona’s Sujan Shah and Richard Ainley among others.

Related Stories Simon Ngige takes narrow lead at Crown Paints event

Thursday’s third round starts at 8am all from the front nine with the leaders - Indiza, Wangai and Ngige - going off at 8.40am.

The leader board:

141 Simon Ngige (Thika) 70, 71

143 John Wangai (Sigona) 73, 70

144 Dismas Indiza (Mumias) 72, 72

145 David Odhiambo (Nyanza) 73, 72

145 Tony Omuli (Golf Park) 73, 72

146 David Opati (Windsor) 74, 72

147 Philip Kasozi (UG) 71, 76