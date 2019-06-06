Ngige keeps lead in Crown Paints tourney

By LARRY NGALA

Thika Sports Club’s Simon Ngige remained at the top of the leader board despite dropping two shots, for the day’s two over par 73 for a three rounds total of 214 going into Friday’s final round of the inaugural Crown Paints pro Invitational at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course.

His lead was however reduced to only one shot by Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club’s Riz Charania, who produced a fine round of four under par 67 to move to a challenging position for the top prize of Sh150,000 in the Sh1 million purse.

Picking up an early bogey at the second hole, Charania birdied the fourth, fifth and seventh at the front nine. Birdied the first two holes at the back nine, dropped a shot at the 12th but managed to recover one at the 18th for the day and so far the lowest round in the tournament where 18 players made the second round cut.

Also making a move to the top was Royal Nairobi Golf Club based Erick Ooko, who shot three under par 68 for a three rounds total of 216 in joint third with Sigona’s John Wangai.

'CONSERVATIVE FIRST NINE'

Ooko played a rather conservative first nine where he picked nine pars, then at the back nine, he made birdies on the 10th and 11th, added one more at the 13th before dropping his only shot of the day at the 16th which he however managed to recover with a birdie four at the 18th.

It was however a tough day for the long-hitting Dismas Indiza, who hit a string of bogeys in the third round for a poor seven over par 78, leaving him tying for ninth on 222 with Uganda’s Philip Kasozi on 75 and Golf Park’s Jacob Okello with three over par 74 in the third round.

Though they remain in the money list, their chances of claiming victory are almost nil.

The leader board after close of round three:

214 Simon Ngige(Thika) 70, 71, 73

215 Riz Charania(Windsor) 71, 77, 67

216 Erick Ooko (Royal) 74, 74, 68

216 John Wangai(Sigona) 73, 70, 73

218 David Opati (Windsor) 74, 72, 72

218 Tony Omuli (Golf Park) 73, 72, 73

220 Edwin Mudanyi (Vet Lab) 77, 71, 72

222 Jacob Okello (Golf Park) 71, 77, 74

222 Philip Kasozi (UG) 71, 76, 75