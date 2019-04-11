Simon Ngige man to watch at Karen Masters series in Thika

The race to the 2019 KCB Karen Masters now shifts to the par 72 Thika Sports Club course this weekend as it hosts the third leg following a successful tour of Nyali Golf and Country Club in Mombasa two weeks ago.

By Wednesday afternoon, 32 professionals had listed their names to battle it out for a share of the prize purse of Sh500, 000. Similar to the second leg, the pros will play two rounds with the first round set for 11am on Friday.

Among the 32 pros expected to line-up for the cash prizes courtesy of Kenya Commercial Bank, will be home pro Simon Ngige who missed the second leg at Nyali as he was away in Lusaka Zambia for the Zanaco Masters, a Sunshine Tour event held at Lusaka Golf Club.

Though he did not manage to finish in the money list at the Lusaka Golf Club after rounds of 75 and 74, Ngige says his game is still solid and all set for the weekend.

Being at home, Ngige, who was among the two Kenyan pros who made the cut during the Magical Kenya Open, will certainly be the man to watch.

He will be facing among others, Muthaiga’s Greg Snow, Sigona’s John Wangai, who won the second leg at Nyali, and long hitter Dismas Indiza of Mumias Golf Club.

“It’s such a great feeling to be back home and all set for the local action. I’m looking forward to a good run in the 36-hole competition after the Sunshine Tour in Zambia.

“We are glad that KCB Bank is offering us a platform to play competitive golf in the run to the Sunshine Tour Karen Masters,” Ngige said.

The pros will join a big field of over 200 amateurs during tomorrow’s second round where the amateurs will vie for some slots in the KCB Karen Masters Pro-Am.

The format for the amateurs being stable ford off full handicap, is likely to challenge those in the middle and high handicap bracket.

This does not, however, mean that those in the single figures do not have the chance to win but they will have to work extra hard to beat the majority of the players who are in the mid and high handicap bracket.

The single figure handicap players drawn include Duncan Ndungu and David Matano, both playing off handicap five, while also in this category are golfers David Karuma, veterans Francis Njuguna Thuo and David Wainaina, who may have to produce some under par scores if they would like to be in the Thika team for the Karen Pro-Am.

The “KCB Road to Karen Masters” started with the first leg at Sigona Golf Club on February 25 but that particular event did not feature pros.

From Thika the next stop will be Nakuru on May 11 before the series wraps up at Royal Nairobi Golf Club on June 15. At the end of the series, 30 amateurs will have qualified for the Karen Masters Pro-Am.