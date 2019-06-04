By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

Thika Sports Club’s Simon Ngige shot one under par 70 at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Tuesday to claim a narrow one shot lead as the Crown Paints Invitational pro tournament got under way.

Ngige, one of the two players who made the cut during this year’s Magical Kenya Open at Karen in March, started the day well firing two successive birdies at the third and fourth though he dropped a shot at the eighth for one under par first nine.

At the back nine, Ngige made birdies on the 10th, 13th, and at the home green(18th) but against bogeys at the 11th, 14th, 16th to lead Riz Charania, Jacob Okello and Uganda’s Philip Kasozi all of whom shot level par 71.

Of those, Kasozi, a regular player in Kenyan events, dropped a shot at the par four-first hole, and later on at the eighth but picked up birdies at the fourth, seventh and ninth.

He however dropped shots at the 14th and late in the round at the 18th with only a birdie coming in between (15th).

INDIZA HOT IN PURSUIT

Related Stories 45 pros to battle for Crown Paints title

Two other players namely Justus Madoya and long hitter Dismas Indiza were on one over par 72, just a shot better than John Wangai and a number of other players.

A total of 38 players out of the 45 drawn, turned up at Muthaiga where the top 20 players and ties after the close of the second round on Wednesday will proceed to battle it out for the top prize of Sh150,000 in the Sh1 million purse courtesy of Crown Paints company which is sponsoring its first pro event ever in the country, having been involved in amateur events over the years.

The second round is set for 7am in order to give room to Muthaiga’s members for their club-nite.

The first round leaderboard:

Simon Ngige 70

Riz Charania 71

Jacob Okello 71

Philip Kasozi (UG) 71

Justus Madoya 72

Dismnas Indiza 72

John Wangai 73

David Odhiambo 73

Tony Omuli 73

Hesbion Kutwa 73