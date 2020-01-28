Snow closes in on victory at Sigona

By LARRY NGALA

Six times Safari Tour winner Greg Snow increased his lead to four shots from the hot-charging Zimbabwean, Robson Chinhoi ahead of Wednesday’s final round of the 2019/2020 Safari Tour ninth leg at the par 72 Sigona Golf Club course.

During Tuesday’s third round, Snow fired his best round in the tournament so far, a four under par 68, to take his aggregate to six under par 210.

It was not, however, a smooth day for the Muthaiga Golf Club pro as he picked up a triple bogey eight at the par five-fourth hole, having earlier dropped a shot at the second hole, which he however recovered at the third.

He remained steady and managed to recover two more shots at the sixth and ninth, but with a bogey in between for one over par 37 in the first nine. It was at the back nine where Snow showed what he is made of, as he birdied the 12th, 13th, eagled the 15th, then closed the back nine with birdies at the 16th and 17th, with only one bogey earlier on at the 10th for a low five under 31.

Chinhoi on the other hand, made three birdies, two at the front nine and one at the back nine, but against two bogeys for the day’s one under par, which left him in second place with a total of two under par 214.

He will be playing in the final round with Snow again and will need to bring a lower score if he would like to upstage the on-form Snow, who has already won the first, seventh and eighth legs in the on-going series.

Thika Sports Club’s Simon Ngige dropped to fourth place after firing another 74 for a total of 218, while Royal Nairobi’s Erick Ooko moved upwards to occupy the third place after a third round two under par 70, which gave him a three rounds total of one under par 215 and just five shots off the leader.

Ooko, who is chasing his first victory in the series having lost his home leg on a playoff, birdied the second, sixth and seventh and dropped a shot at the ninth to turn to the back nine on two under par.

He made two back-to-back birdies on the 16th and 17th, though an earlier bogey at the 14th and at the home green, denied him a low round.

A total of 21 players, including Mutahi Kibugu of Muthaiga survived the second round cut on Monday in the event being sponsored by Magical Kenya, ABSA Group and Johnnie Walker, who are also the sponsors of Greg Snow.

After Sigona, the series will then cross the Kenyan boarder to Uganda for the 10th leg, the Kitante Open at Uganda Golf Club, Kampala from February 12 to 15, before returning home for the 11th and final leg at Karen Country Club on February 22 to 26.

The top eight Kenyan pros after that will qualify for the Magical Kenya Open at Karen from March 12 to 15. The top two regional players will also earn places in the Open.

The leader board after round three;

Greg Snow 70, 72, 68= 210

Robson Chinhoi (Zim) 71, 72, 71= 214

Erick Ooko 72, 73, 70= 215

Simon Ngige 70, 74, 74= 218

John Wangai 78, 71, 71= 220

Sujan Shah 78, 70, 72= 220

Dismas Indiza 75, 71, 74= 220

David Wakhu 74, 75, 72- 221