Snow leads race for 2020 Kenya Open

Muthaiga Golf Club’s Greg Snow leads the top eight on the 'Road to the Magical Kenya Open 2020' after the first two rounds of this year’s Safari Tour Golf series that includes last weekend’s Uganda Open at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa in Kigo Uganda.

Snow, who won the first leg at Nyali Golf and Country Club Mombasa last month, has so far accumulated a total of 135 points, which is an average of 67.5 points per event.

This is despite having tied for 10th place in the weekend event in Uganda with a total of two over par 290, which earned him 85 points, having picked up 50 at Nyali where he emerged the winner.

Following Snow closely in second place with 129 points is Riz Charania, who earned 90 points in the Uganda Open for finishing seventh, just behind Njoro Country Club pro Simon Ngige, who has so far collected 122.6 points made up of 27.6 in Nyali and 95 points in Uganda.

Royal Nairobi’s Erick Ooko is currently in fourth place with 110.5 (43, 67.5), while the best placed Kenya in the $50,000 (Sh5 million) Uganda Open, which attracted a field of 105 players from as far away as France, Portugal and the Southern African countries of Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, South Africa, is the long hitting Dismas Indiza with a total of 105 points.

Indiza, who did poorly in Mombasa with only five points, reaped big at the Lake Victoria Serena event, where he collected 100 points for having finished fourth overall behind Portugal’s Stephen Ferreira, Zambia’s Tongo Charamba and the winner Madalitso Muthiya.

Completing the top eight list in the Order of Merit are Kopan Timbe, Njuguna Ngugi and Mohit Mediratta on 95.1, 88 and 85 points respectively. So far, 26 players have scored some points in the 2019/2020 Safari series, where the top eight placed players at the end of the tourney will qualify to play in the now European Tour sanctioned Magical Kenya Open.

For the first time, the tour includes three Ugandan events which besides the Uganda Open are the Entebbe Open from October 30 to November 2, and the Kitante Open at Uganda Golf Club from February 12 to 15, 2020.

Back to Kenya, the next event will be at Royal Nairobi Golf Club from October 12 to 16.

Meanwhile, the best placed Ugandan player during the weekend was Philip Kisozi who tied for 13th place.