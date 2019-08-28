Snow melts field to claim Safari Tour

By LARRY NGALA

Muthaiga Golf Club’s Greg Snow claimed the first leg of the 2019/2020 Safari Tour golf series, despite shooting two over par 73 in the final round at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course on Wednesday.

A winner of four out of six events in last year’s series, Snow bogeyed three holes at the outward nine with only a birdie at the fifth hole, though he made some tremendous recovery at the back nine, where he birdied the 11th that was, however by bogeys on the 14th and 16th having dropped a shot at the par three-10th hole.

It was, however an eagle three at the 546-yard par five-17th, where he hit a superb driver which he followed with a solid nine iron shot to about three feet for his three over par total of 287, that saw him beat local pro and round three leader Njuguna Ngugi by four shots.

“Its great starting the series with a win though the conditions in the final round today were harder than the past three days. The wind was strong particularly at the first nine," said Snow, who has been playing well since the Karen Masters in June.

“I am looking forward to the Uganda Open in the next two weeks then will go back soon after that for three Sunshine Tour events in Durban South Africa," added Snow, who picked up Sh105,000 for his victory.

It was, however a bad finish for the Nyali-based pro Ngugi, who picked up a double bogey six at the par four-second hole having dropped a shot at the opening hole.

As if that was not enough, Ngugi bogeyed the sixth, seventh and ninth with only a birdie at the fourth for over par 41.

“ I was so fatigued, I think playing five rounds in five days was just too much for me. I lost my swing right from the start and was not able to get my game going after that," said Ngugi, who bogeyed the 10th, 12th, and 17th for seven over par 79, to drop to second place with an all rounds total of seven over par 291, just a shot better than third placed David Wakhu, who carded 75 in the closing round for 292.

“It was a terrible round as my putting was awful though the four putts at the 16th made it even worse. I could not sink even short putts so that means back to the practising green before I embark on the Uganda Open in two weeks time," said the Bet Lion sponsored Wakhu, who got 45 points towards the “Road to 2020 Kenya Open ranking, three behind Ngugi, while the winner Snow earned 50 points.

Royal Nairobi Golf Club’s Erick Ooko and leading amateur Daniel Nduva, tied for fourth place on nine over par 293. A total of 23 players including Nduva had made the second round cut out of the field of 46 players.

The second leg of the series will be the Uganda Open, which is worth $50,000 (about Sh5 million) and which is now part of the Safari Tour. It is scheduled for September 9 to 14 at the Great Lake Victoria Serena Resort.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, Kenya Open Golf Limited Director, Francis Okwara thanked Nyali Golf and Country Club for agreeing to host the first leg of the series for the second year running.

Okwara said the first leg had many firsts and was unique in a way, as the field included 13-year-old golfer Andrew Wahome, who played well, while it was also the a first for his brother Mathew Wahome, who made his debut in the pro ranks.

“We are looking forward for more players to participate in the next event which is the Uganda Open next month," said Okwara, who said the series are meant to prepare the local professionals and their colleagues in the other East African countries, for the 2020 Magical Kenya Open.

The Final Leader board;

287 Greg Snow 74, 72, 68, 73

291 Njuguna Ngugi 77, 69, 66, 79

292 David Wakhu 75, 69, 73, 75

293 Erick Ooko Obura 75, 75, 70, 73

293 Daniel Nduva(A) 72, 80, 68, 73

295 Alfred Nandwa 71, 73, 73, 78

295 Riz Charania 74, 74, 73, 74