Snow reclaims outright lead at Thika Greens

By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

Muthaiga Golf Club's Greg Snow on Tuesday re-claimed his outright lead in the third round of the Safari Tour’s seventh leg at the par 72 Thika Greens Golf Resort despite posting level par 72 in what appeared a tough day to most of the players.

He is at the top of the leader board with four under par 212 going into today’s fourth and final round of the one million shilling event, but just two shots better than Thika Sports Club’s Simon Ngige.

Ngige was among the three players who were able to shoot under par in the third round.

Snow made an eagle two at the par four-fifth hole, then birdied the seventh and parred the rest of the holes in the front nine. However, the back nine was not as smooth, as he picked up a double bogey six at the par four-11th and a single bogey at the 14th having picked up a birdie at the 13th earlier.

Dropped down

Ngige, on the other hand, birdied the seventh, 10th and 15th but dropped two shots at the 13th and 14th for his one under par 71 which could only be bettered by David Wakhu and John Wangai’s three under 69.

Wakhu tied sixth with Edwin Mudanyi and Riz Charani both on one over par 73 for 217. Ahead of them were Nigeria’s Andrew Odoh and Erick Ooko on 216 with Odoh having posted two over par 74 against Ooko’s 73.

Advertisement

But Wangai was further down on 219 with one of the three second round leaders Mathew Omondi who dropped down after a 79 in the third round.

But what a disastrous round it was for Muthaiga’s Nelson Mudanyi who hit a poor nine over par 81, after hitting a triple bogey eight at the 13th in addition to a double bogey finish at the par five-18th, having also made five single bogeys against three birdies for the day.

Wednesday's final round gets under way at 8am with the prize giving ceremony set for 2pm.