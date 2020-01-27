Snow takes second round lead at Sigona

By LARRY NGALA

Muthaiga’s Greg Snow finally topped the leaderboard on his own after a level par 72 on Monday’s second round of the Safari Tour ninth leg at the par 72 Sigona Golf Club course.

En-route his level par, Snow, picked up two birdies and an equal number of bogeys at the opening nine, while at the back nine, he added one birdie at the 15th and was headed for an under round until he bogeyed the short par four-17th for a two rounds total of two under par 142, just a shot better than Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi who was also cruising well until he dropped two shots at the 16th hole.

Earlier, Chinhoi had birdied the fourth, 11th and 12th after dropping an early shot at the third and later on at the 15th. He however walked out of the course smiling after picking a birdie at the 18th for his one under 71 and a two rounds aggregate of 143.

Meanwhile, Thika Sports Club’s Simon Ngige who had shared the first round lead with Snow, dropped back to third after shooting two over par 74 for a total of 144. His round included four bogeys, two in each nine with only birdies at the second and ninth.

On the other hand, long-hitting Dismas Indiza made his first move to the top with a one under par 71 in a round which would have been even lower if he did not make a late double bogey at the 17th, having birdied the 15th, and an eagle three earlier on at the 10th.

He had made two birdies at the front nine’s third and fifth but against two bogeys at the sixth and ninth. He will need a solid round on Tuesday to deny Snow the overall title.

A total of 21 players including one amateur Mutahi Kibugu made it to Tuesday’s third round. Kibugu shot 75 in the second round for 149, tying with home pro John Wangai and and Golf Park’s David Wakhu.

This week’s event is being sponsored by Magical Kenya, Absa Group and East Africa Breweries’ Johnnie Walker.

The leaderboard:

Greg Snow 70, 72= 142

Robson Chinhoi (Zim) 71, 72= 143

Simon Ngige 70, 74= 144

Erick Ooko 72, 73- 145

Dismas Indiza 75, 71= 146

Justus Madoya 74, 73= 147

Riz Charania 74, 73= 147