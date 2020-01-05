Snow takes two-shot Safari Tour first round lead

By LARRY NGALA

Birdie-hungry Greg Snow rolled in a total of seven birdies against two bogeys, for an impressive five under par 67 to claim a two-shot lead as the seventh leg of the 2019/2020 Safari Tour golf series got underway at the Thika Greens Golf Resort on Sunday.

Snow, from Muthaiga Golf Club, who is chasing a double in the series having won the first leg at Nyali last year, started his birdie collection from the second hole followed by a back to back at the fourth and fifth having dropped his first shot of the day at the third, a shot he however recovered at the seventh.

He closed the front nine with a bogey at the ninth before his bogey-free back nine which included birdies at the 10th, 13th and at the home green.

This gave him a two-shot lead from the Great Rift Valley Resort-based Justus Madoya who made a late bogey at the 16th, having collected birdies at the second, fourth and fifth and one at the 13th for three under par 69.

Thika Sports Club’s Simon Ngige, Tony Omuli from the Golf Park and Vet Lab Sports Club’s Mathew Omondi were the chasing group on two under par 70 each.

Ex-rugby international

A total of 46 players, including two amateurs Naomi Wafula and Paul Muchangi, turned up for the Magical Kenya and Absa Group sponsored event.

Wafula was laying 27th after a round of seven over par 79 while Muchangi was down in 41st place after posting 81 gross.

Monday's round will determine the top 20 players who will go for the money.

Meanwhile, former Kenya Sevens rugby international, Lavin Asego, emerged the overall winner of the seventh leg of the 2019/2020 Safari Tour Pro-Am event at the Thika Greens Golf Resort on Friday.

The handicap 15, Asego, posted identical scores of 20 in each nine for an impressive score of 40 points. This, saw Asego, who played alongside another rugby legend Humphrey Kayange and A. Kwaya with Zambian professional Sydney Wemba, post a total of 83 points to finish second in the team championship.

Taking the overall title with two points better was the team of amateurs F.Makazi from Nanyuki and Thika Sports Club’s Anthony Mwaura, and Ruku Njuguna with Muthaiga pro Jeff Kubwa, with pro Kopan Timbe’s team coming third on 82 points.

Golf Park's elite amateur Naomi Wafula picked up the Lady winner's prize with an impressive one under par 40 points playing off handicap three.

Wafula birdied the second, fifth and 11th and dropped shots on the seventh and 16th holes.

Kenneth Mwangi Njoroge playing off handicap nine, posted 39 points to claim the men’s title by a point from Ruku Njoroge with Elijah Mbole and Macharia Wandere claiming the nines.

Speaking at the Pro-AM prize giving event, Barclays Bank Regional Manager, Arnold Ndugi congratulated the winners, while reiterating the company's commitment to the sport of golf.

“On behalf of Barclays bank, I want to congratulate today's winners and re-affirm that we remain committed to the growth of golf in the country, and more so the opportunities it presents beyond the course.