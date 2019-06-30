South African Thimba wins Karen Masters

By LARRY NGALA

South Africa’s professional golfer, Toto Thimba Jnr, on beat three-round leader Stephen Ferreira of Portugal by three shots at the par-72 Karen Country Club course, to claim the 2019 KCB Karen Masters title, as Kenyan star Greg Snow tied for seventh place.

The 33-year-old Thimba who turned professional in 2007, produced an excellent final round of six under par 65 for a record aggregate of 26 under par 262.

It was an emotional finish for the South African from Memolodi who is attached to the Silver Lakes Country Club who was cheered by a huge crowd from the first to last hole.

“It’s great winning this event with such a great score and in front of such an enthusiastic crowd. I felt like I was at home with the crowds. I thank them for their amazing support,’’ he said.

Although he has finished second twice this season both in Swaziland and has also made cut once in the European Tour events staged in his country, he was yet to record any victory before last weekend.

Playing with Stephen Ferreira, Thimba, took off well, firing in an eagle three at the par five-second hole and made a birdie at the third. He however hit two successive bogeys at the fifth and sixth. He closed the nine with a birdie at the seventh.

He dropped a shot at the 13th to catch up with Ferreira who had also birdied three successive birdies from the 10th to the 12th. It was the three birdies on the 15th, 16th and 17th which saw him grab the three-shot lead with a hole to go.

He missed the green at the short par four-18th, chipped well onto the green but missed a short putt for a birdie to finish with a par which was more than he needed to claim the first pay cheque of 348, 700 Rand (Sh2,440,900).

Ferreira led over three rounds and appeared set for a victory but a bogey at the first hole and a second at the third saw him throw away his chance for victory to finish second despite his three birdies at the back nine. Kenyan pro Snow said he did not get as many birdie putts as he had anticipated in the final round.