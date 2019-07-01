Sports CS urges corporates to sponsor golf

By LARRY NGALA

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said over the weekend that Kenya needs more international golf events of the level of Magical Kenya Open and the Karen Masters in order to uplift the standard of the game of golf and encourage more sports tourists to the country.

But on this aspect, the minister urged corporates to get involved in sponsoring such events saying the Government can’t do everything required to have such events.

Speaking at Karen Country Club during the prize giving ceremony of the 2019 KCB Karen Masters golf tournament won by South African pro Toto Thimba Jnr on Sunday, Mohammed said junior golf programme is the way to go if Kenyan golfers are expected to play well in the international scene.

“I am very impressed by the performance of our local professionals in the event and I must thank KCB for making it possible. These juniors we have seen here who participated in the junior activities is the way to go," said the minister.

Earlier, Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) chairman Charan Thethy had urged the government through Minister Mohammed to support local pros with funding to enable them participate in other events in the Sunshine Tour.

“This year we have proved that with the kind of support we received from corporate organizations like KCB, Kenyan professional golfers can go very far," said Thethy.

This year, a total eight pros and one amateur made the second round cut, where one of the pros Greg Snow of Muthaiga Golf Club shot a total of 11 under par, to finish in seventh place.

“We are very grateful to KCB for its continued support of the local pros since 1994, and its our sincere hope that they will give us more local events to prepare for the 2020 Karen Masters. Minister Mohammed promised to take Thethy’s request to the government.

The KCB Group chairman Andrew Kairu assured Karen and the golfing fraternity in the country that KCB will continue supporting the event.

“We started with a sponsorship of Sh40 million which was increased to Sh50 million last year, while this year we committed a total of Sh70 million part of which went to the prize fund," said the KCB chairman, who said besides golf, KCB has also been supporting other sporting activities such as motor sports, volleyball, football and chess.

Like last year, Karen also organised junior events such as the Nearest-to-the-Pin chipping competition as well as junior coaching by some of the professionals, an event which took place after the third round on Saturday.

The event, which attracted juniors mainly from Karen Country Club, saw various age groups participate.

Seven-year-old Malaika Casio won the nine years and under category having chipped to one foot from the target. She was followed by Golf Park’s Belinda Wanjiru(9) on 3. 5” and in third was Muthaiga’s Aiden Gachora(8) was 5. 5”.

The second category (10-11 years) saw Nathan Mwangi 4ft away from the pin, followed by Karoki Mathu and Munene Mutakaa all 10 years who were 4.7” and 5.2”.

In the 12 to 13 years category, Njukia Kihara won after chipping to 2.10”, winning ahead of Kendra Keter on 4.8”, while Aiden Muturi was third on 12.4”.

In the 15 years group, Thika’s Moses Otieno, who was the only one on the green at 14.8”, won and since there prizes for second and third, Sean Ndele won the second and Wandai Kahare taking the third.

Karen Country Club Junior Golf convenor Gilbert Maina said he will try and improve the junior events in next year’s Karen Masters.