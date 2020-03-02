By LARRY NGALA

The European Tour and Magical Kenya Open organisers have taken precaution to ensure this year’s event which is taking place for second time as a European Tour’s “Race to Dubai’’, is safe from the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Speaking during a media briefing at Karen Country Club on Monday, Kenya Open Golf Limited tournament director Patrick Obath said no player from Italy or China who has been in those countries in the recent weeks, will be allowed to play in the Open.

“We as Kenya Open Golf Limited and the European Tour have taken measures to make sure that all players coming to play in the open safe by banning any player from Italy or China who has been in those countries in recent weeks,’’ said Obath.

Obath said that though the entry list of 144 players include Italians and Chinese, they have been playing out of their countries hence they are free of the deadly virus. But Obath assured Kenyan golf enthusiasts of a star-studded field because that two major events, the Maybank Championship and the Volvo China Open, were cancelled over coronavirus.

Maybank Championship was due to take place at Saujana Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia from April 16 to 19, while the Volvo China Open was to follow from April 23 to 26 at Genzon Golf Club in Shenzhen.

“The cancellation of the two events is a blessing for us because it means most of the top players will come for the Magical Kenya Open scheduled for March 12 to 15 at Karen Country Club,’’ said Obath. “We have five past Kenya Open champions dubbed “The Big Five’’ who will be parading at Karen: They are Hayden Porteous (South Africa) 2015 winner, Sebastian Soderberg (Switzerland) 2016 champion, Aaron Rai (England) 2017, Lorenzo Gagli (Italy) 2018 and defending champion Guido Migliozzi (Italy) who won last year.”

In addition to those past winners, the field will also have players like Chris Wood, a winner of the 2016 BMW PGA Championship, Justin Harding, winner of last year’s Qatar Masters, Ashun Wu (KLM Open), Alexander Levy, five-time European Tour champion, 2018 Maybank Championship winner Shubhankar Sharma and last weekend’s Oman Open champion Sami Valimaki.

Meanwhile, a total of eight local professionals who qualified from the Safari Tour as well as six amateurs will also be on parade at Karen where Obath said the course was more than ready for the event being sponsored by Magical Kenya Open and presented by Absa Bank Kenya. The eight Kenyans will be Dismas Indiza, Simon Ngige, Greg Snow, Erick Ooko, David Wakhu, John Wangai, Riz Charania and Justus Madoya.

The two regional qualifiers are Robson Chinhoi of Zimbabwe and Nigeria’s Andrew Oche Odoh both of whom are also members of the Safari Tour. On the other hand, Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) chairman Peter Kanyago said the Pro-Am, a curtain-raiser will be held on March 11 at Karen where entry fee per player will be Sh30,000. Kanyago said the total prize fund for the Open remains Euro 1.1 million (about Sh123.7 million) where the winner will take home Sh20 million.