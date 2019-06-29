Portugal's Ferreira keeps Karen Masters lead

By LARRY NGALA

Pacemaker Stephen Ferreira of Portugal put up a brave fight, to maintain his lead going into Sunday’s final round of the KCB Karen Masters tournament at the par 72 Karen Country Club course Saturday.

Despite dropping two shots at the seventh and late at the 15th, the former Uganda Open champion Ferreira still managed to post four under par 68, thanks to a last hole birdie after driving it onto the green.

He missed a two narrowly, to take his sixth birdie of the day. He had earlier made birdies on second, third and fourth at the front nine, and at the 12th and 14th.

He carries into the final round, an impressive 20 under par, the best so far in the tournament. “I felt like I was running, though the round was great and decent. I am really happy that I played a good round I am looking forward to tomorrow," said Ferreira, who said he plan for the final round with his caddie.

“The crowd was interesting and inspiring and I am so grateful to the people for their support. It was amazing to see many people following us all the way’’ he said.

THIMBA CLOSES IN

His lead was however reduced to only a shot by the charging South African Toto Thimba, who fired six under par 66 for 19 under 197. He missed a footer for a birdie at the 18th which would have seen him tie for the top spot with Ferreira.

He, however, said he was going for it in the final round where expects a close fight with the Portuguese pro. “I am so pleased with my round, and particularly reducing his (Ferreira’s) lead. I usually enjoy playing under pressure and I must say the crowd was very motivating, and I hope they will come in big numbers even tomorrow," said Thimba. The South African played a clean round with three birdies at the first nine’s second, fourth and eighth which he followed with more birdies at the 11th, 12th 15th.

He however missed the greens on the short par four-18th, chipped well to about one foot but missed the birdie, to close the day just a shot adrift from the leader.

Asked if he felt some kind of pressure from the leader, Thimba said: “I really focused on my game and didn’t really bother about Ferreira. The wind was a bit stronger than the first two days though quite pleasant,."

Thimba is currently placed in 16th place in the Sunshine Tour Order of Merit after playing fiver events. He finished second, just a shot behind Jake Redman in the Lombard Insurance Classic at the Royal Swazi and Spa in Ezulwini Swaziland in May. Meanwhile, other South Africans JC Ritche and Garrick Higgo closed the day in third and fourth after rounds of 69 and 67.

The leaderboard:

196 Stephen Ferreira (POR) 62, 66, 68

197 Toto Thimba (SA) 68, 63, 66

202 JC Ritchie (SA) 69, 64, 69

203 Garrick Higgo (SA) 67, 67, 69

205 MJ Viljoien (SA) 69, 69, 67

206 Keith Horne (SA) 70, 69, 67

206 CJ du Plessis (SA) 69, 67, 70

206 Greg Snow (KEN) 67, 74, 66