Sujan Shah now takes charge in Safari Open

By LARRY NGALA

Two rounds leader Dismas Indiza threw the Pam Golding Safari Open event wide open after a poor round of five over par 77 which saw him drop from the top, to tie for third with compatriot Edwin Mudanyi on one under par, going into Saturday’s final round, at the par 72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa on Friday.

The Mumias-based Indiza, one of Kenya’s most popular professional golfer, hit a string of bogeys particularly at the front nine though it is the double-bogey at the 551-yard par five-13th which completely threw him off balance.

“The wind was so strong at the time we were starting and made it difficult to stay on the course though I will try and fight back in tomorrow’s final round," said Indiza, who tied with Vet Lab Sports Club’s Mudanyi, who also had a bad day in office.

Playing with Indiza, Mudanyi - who had posted 69 and 70 in the first two rounds - bogeyed the third, fourth, sixth, seventh and eighth in the front nine in addition to the back nine’s 15th. He managed to recover two with birdies at the 16th and 18th for four over par 76, but the damage had already been done.

Indiza on the other hand picked up bogeys at the sixth, eighth and ninth, then came the double at the 13th after pushing his tee shot off the fairway, with only a late birdie coming at the 17th hole.

The two are a shot behind Sigona’s John Wangai, who shot two three under par 69 to move to second place on two under par total of 214, just a shot behind Sujan Shah - who fired two under par 70 to jump to the top on three under par total of 213.

Shah, birdied the seventh, eighth and ninth, dropping only one shot at the fifth, then made nine pars at the back nine, while Wangai picked up birdies on the first, sixth, eighth, 13th and 17th with only two bogeys at the third and 15th holes.

It was an awful day for Golf Park’s David Wakhu who besides bogeying the fourth, seventh, 10th, 15th, and 17th, picked up six shots at the par four-fifth hole which contributed into his eight over par 80 that saw him drop from third to 14th place on six over par 222 and definitely out of the running for the title in this Safari Tour event where the top 20 players made the second round cut.

The leaderboard after round three:

Sujan Shah (Ken) 70, 73, 70= 213

John Wangai(Ken) 72, 73, 69= 214

Edwin Mudanyi (Ken) 69, 70, 76= 215

Dismas Indiza (Ken) 68, 70, 77= 215

Erick Ooko (Ken) 72, 73, 72= 217

Greg Snow (Ken) 74, 69, 74= 217

Tony Omulli (Ken) 74, 74, 71=219

Robson Chinhoi(Zim) 73, 73, 73, =219

Ronald Rugumayo(Ug) 72, 73, 74= 219