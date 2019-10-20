Sunset Nairobi leg rained off

By LARRY NGALA

This year’s Nairobi edition of the Sunset Golfing Society, one of the oldest golfing societies in the country, which had been scheduled to take place at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course on Saturday, had to be cancelled half-way, following an early afternoon rain which flooded the course.

By the time the club captain Bernard Mwaura stopped play, only half of the field of 250 golfers who had started in the morning, had completed 18 holes. Mwaura and Sunset Golfing Society captain Sylvester Odhiambo said it was impossible for play to continue since all the greens had been flooded.

“We have decided to cancel the event since the greens were under water, as well as some of the fairways. We will however find a suitable date to have another event since the prizes are available’’ said Odhiambo.

Meanwhile on Friday at Karen Country Club, a handicap 28 golfer Andy Starkey beat Royal Nairobi’s Anthony Juma on countback with an impressive score of 42 points, to claim the overall prize during this year’s Amref Flying Doctors Charity golf tournament.

Finishing third also with a fine score of 41 points was Karen’s Wade Kilburn who was awarded the third prize. Taking the nines were Wycliffe Osoro and Bryan Sun with 22 points each, while Calden Smith and Rose Catherine won the longest drive contest. Maina Waweru and Bernice Ng’inja won the nearest to pin prizes.

At Muthaiga Golf Club, former chairman of the Kenya Golf Union David Ngugi carded 39 points to emerge the overall winner of the Amerucans golf tournament organized by Meru golfers where the handicap four Evans Vitisia, a former Rugby star fired three over par 37 points to clinch the men’s title, beating another single figure handicap golfer Uday Rajani on countback.

Vitisia birdied the third and seventh holes in addition to 11 pars, with Eddy Njoroge on 35 finishing third while the legendary Florence Maina claimed the ladies first prize with a score of 34 points, one better than Sonia Patel.

In the guests section, Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Chardwick Otachi posted 36 points to win the first prize with P. Giathi on 35 beating Thika’s Simon Karari on countback to finish second. Gregory Mwenda on 31 was the sponsor winner while Joseph Otieno and Ketan Raja posted 19 points to win the nines.

At Thika Sports Club, Agnes Kuria won the overall prize in the Lady Captain’s Prize with a score of 40 points, with Esther Wanjiku emerging the overall winner on 37 points, followed in second place by Ann Mukiri on 34 points while Lucy Kitonga was third on 33.

In the men’s category, Bethuel Ndungu carded 38 points, to win on count back from A. Maleche. Walter Njenga on 37 was fourth. The nines went to S.M. Kariuki on 22 and Simon Mukiri who carded 20. Railway’s Paul Orawo topped the guests list with an impressive score of 39 points which included two birdies and 11 pars.