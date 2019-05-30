Sunset golf series moves to Nyali

By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

With the weather permitting, Nyali Golf and Country Club course in Mombasa is where the action will be this weekend, as the par 71 course hosts the first major event in the Sunset golf series.

Organised by the Sunset Golfing Society which draws its members mostly from the greater Nyanza region, this weekend’s tournament has attracted over 200 players, with a strong contingent of 65 Sunset members travelling to Mombasa for the showdown.

Sunset Golfing Society captain Sylvester Odhiambo of Royal Nairobi says is the biggest group of Sunset members to have travelled to Mombasa for this annual event which this year is being sponsored by Vivo Energy, AAR, and Stanbic Bank.

MUGANDA IN ACTION

Leading the group which includes Vivo Energy boss Joe Muganda, Sam Onyango, Ezekiel Owuor, Eddie Ouko, Joseph Adewa, Maurice Kanjejo, Jack Okuku, James Ondigo, John Juma and Elijah Adul, will be the society's chairman Abel Munda.

The society, besides trying to encourage people from the Nyanza region to play the game of golf, its main aim is supporting CSR activities including assisting the less fortunate girls and boys achieve their goals by educating them.

“Sunset is currently educating several bright children in various schools (nationally and provincially in addition to supporting different orphanages in Kenya especially in the slums areas," said Odhiambo, a former Mombasa captain.

Odhiambo thanked his seniors for starting the Sunset idea, people like the legendary Elisha Kasuku, the late George Sewe, former Royal captain Tom Guga, former national ladies team player Jennifer Aoko, and golfers Otieno Aboka, George Nandy, George McOdawa and Vitalis Ojode.

'FRONT COURSE'

The Mombasa tour starts on Friday with a Sunset Club-nite at Mombasa Golf Club, popularly known as the “Front course", which has also attracted a big field.

The Sunset members will be joined by both Mombasa and Nyali members Friday and Saturday, with the main event at Nyali expected to tee off at 6am.

Back in Nairobi, all roads will be leading to Limuru Country Club where out-going Kenya Golf Union (KGU) Lucas Maranga is hosting the KGU Chairman’s Prize whose round is set for Friday though the main event will take place on Saturday.

Among those drawn for Saturday’s event include newly elected KGU chairman Anthony Murage - who will lead the entire KGU executive as well as trustees of the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF), a subsidiary of the KGU.

LADIES CIRCUIT

The ladies will be in the Mountain region for the inaugural Mt Kenya Ladies Open Golf Circuit which starts on Friday at Nyahururu Sports Club for the Nyahururu Ladies Open.

The circuit will move to Nyeri on Saturday for the Nyeri Ladies Open before winding up the new ladies circuit at Nanyuki Sports Club on Sunday.

Meanwhile in the North Rift, the par-73 Kitale Golf Club course will be the venue for the Kerkeng Golf tournament being hosted by former Kitale captain Stephen Malakwen for the third year running.