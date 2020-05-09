Sunset society gives cash boost to Royal and Nyanza caddies

By LARRY NGALA

Golf caddies in the country, who have been out of work for the past two months because of the Covid-19 pandemic, continue to receive support from various clubs in the country as well as corporate organisations.

Royal Nairobi Golf Club and Kisumu-based Nyanza Golf Club caddies on Saturday received support from Sunset Golfing Society (SGS) that presented cheques of Sh100,000 each through their respective club officials.

Handing over the cheques at Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Sunset Golfing Society captain Sylvester Odhiambo said they have been working closely over the years with the two clubs and thus felt they had an obligation to support the two clubs’ caddies.

Odhiambo, who was accompanied by the society chairman Abel Munda and Royal Nairobi Chairman Charles Omondi “Serikal", and Royal captain Chris Isabwa said : “We have had long partnership with Royal and Nyanza particularly through our Sunset Golfing Society golf series and through our CSR wing thought we had an obligation to support caddies in the two clubs in order for them to survive in the ongoing pandemic.”

“I would like to appeal to corporates and individuals to come out and support the caddies who are an integral part of the golfing fraternity," said Odhiambo, who is also the vice captain at Royal Nairobi Golf.

SGS chairman Abel Munda said the society will also continue to support needy students in the country as part of its CSR.

He said the society was currently supporting nine students in different parts of the country to the tune of Sh500,000 annually.

“This is something we started in our CSR wing some years ago and we will continue doing so," he said.

He said this year’s Sunset Golf series remained suspended because of the Covid-19 pandemic. If golf is allowed to resume early enough, we will stage our events in our usual venues of Nyali, Royal and Nyanza, otherwise we may have the Nyanza event in December.