Swedish teen on course at Kenya Open

Two rounds leader Julia Engstrom of Sweden maintained her seven shots lead going into Sunday's final round of the Magical Kenya Ladies European Tour open at the par 72 Vipingo Ridge's Baobab course despite picking up a double bogey five at the eighth.

Engstrom fired two under par 70 for a three rounds total of 13 under par 203. Starting the day on 11 under par, Engstrom was on the right path after picking up three birdies on the front nine, then went into the water on the par three-eighth for a quick five.

She, however, recovered one shot at the 11th and later on at the 15th, then over shot the greens on the 17th, missed a closer one at the 18th for a bogey-bogey finish, though with a seven shots lead, the event is has to lose.

She will be in the same flight with two of the four players, who tied for second place on six under par 210.

"I am happy with the seven shots lead despite having played with a bad tummy. I hope to do even better to try and protect my seven shots lead and hopefully a victory'' said Engstrom, who will tee off with two of those who tied for second place.

They include a new comer on the leader board, Christine Wolf from Austria, who shot six under par 66 for the day with birdies on the second, fourth, sixth, eighth, 11th, 15th and 18th with a lone bogey on the 13th hole.

The others also winding up day three on six under par were Aditi Ashok of India, France's Astrid Vayson de Pradenne and Germany's Esther Henseleit.

Ashok fired five under par 67 in a round that included birdies on the second, third, eighth, and ninth at the front nine at the back nine's 11th and 15th with a bogey at the 16th spoiling the day's round.

She was, however, happy to remain at the five, where along with the other three, hey will now be chasing the first prize of Sh5 million against the Swedish player .

Germany's Esther Henseleit fought her way back to the top with a one under par 71 contributed by four birdies, three at the front nine and one at the back nine.

Standing on her own with five under par total of 211 was Sanna Nuutinen, also after firing one under par 71.

Like the others, she has a winning chance, though she will have to produce a better score that a 66, which is currently the course record at the PGA Baobab course.

It will also depend on how the leader plays in the closing round of the Ladies European Tour (LET) grand finale, where besides the winning prize of five million shillings, there is some points to be won on the LET Order of Merit.

A total of 70 players managed make the seven over par cut in the second round in this first ever Ladies European tour event in East Africa being sponsored by Magical Kenya and presented by Safaricom's Mpesa among many other sponsors.

The Leader board;

Julia Engstrom (Swe) 67, 66, 70= 203

Christine Wolf (Aut) 73, 71, 66= 210

Aditi Ashok (India) 73, 70, 67= 210

Astrid Vayson de Pradenne(Fra) 69, 74, 67= 210

Esther Hanseleit (Ger) 69, 70. 21= 210

Sanna Nuutinen(Fin) 72, 68, 71= 211

Kylie Henry (Sco) 73, 71, 70=14