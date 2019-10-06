Malik secures Tea Fields crown

By LARRY NGALA

Muthaiga Golf Club’s Taimur Malik on Sunday beat two times champion William Odera of Golf Park in the fourth hole of a sudden death play-off at the par 71 Kericho Golf Club course to become the new Tea Fields Trophy golf champion.

At the end of regulation play, the two top players had tied on seven over par 149. Odera, formerly of Kericho, had shot level par 71 in Sunday’s second round played on a wet course, particularly at the back nine, while the 16-year-old Malik, who led in the first round with three over par 74, fired four over 75 to also wind up with 149, hence force the play off.

During the play off, both made pars in the first three holes, while in the fourth hole, Odera sent his second shot to the water to hand over the title to the talented Malik, a member of the Junior Golf Foundation(JGF).

“The course was playing so long because of the rains on the first and second day, but more or so at the back nine in today’s second round.

I really wanted to win this year’s event and had played well despite the tough condition in the final round," said Odera.

Finishing two shots behind the two leaders was Nyali Golf and Country Club’s Daniel Nduva, who started with a round of 77, before posting three over par 74 in the final round for a two rounds total of 151 to finish third, with Ebill Omollo of Vet Lab John Kamais of Nakuru tying fourth.

A total of 62 players participated in the event, which counts towards the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series.

The leader board:

149 William Odera 78, 71

149 Taimur Malik 74, 75

151 Daniel Nduva 77, 74

155 Ebil Omollo 81, 74

155 John Kamais 77, 78

157 Edward Masiga 79, 78

158 Isaac Makokha 82, 76