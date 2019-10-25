Tanzania's Victor Joseph grabs lead in Thika

By LARRY NGALA

Tanzania amateur champion Victor Joseph went up by one shot going into Saturday’s fourth and final round of the 2019 Kenya Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship at the par 72 Thika Greens Golf Resort.

Joseph, who had posted one under par 71 in the morning’s second round, fired a similar score in the afternoon, to bring his aggregate to one under par 215, just a shot better than defending champion Samuel Njoroge who played level par 72 and two over par 74 in the afternoon for 216.

During the afternoon round, Joseph from Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club, birdied the second, then dropped shots at the third, and fifth while at the back nine, he birdied the 11th, 13th and 18th with only one bogey coming at the 14th.

Njoroge, from Kenya Railway Golf Club, birdied the fourth and eighth against bogeys on the third, sixth and seventh and a late bogey at the back nine’s 16th to surrender his two rounds leadership to the Tanzanian.

Uganda’s Emmanuel Jakisa moved to the third place from seventh, after firing two under par 70 for a total of 217. Jakisa from Toro Golf Club in Uganda, played a clean front nine which included a birdie at the eighth. He then added more birdies at the back nine’s 10th, 12th and 18th with two bogeys and at the 12th and 17th denying him a low score and the lead.

Following Jakisa very closely was another Ugandan and his club-mate John Chinywaai who posted two over par 74 for a total of 219. The fourth round, which will decide on who grabs the slot in next year’s Magical Kenya Open, is set for 8am.

The leaderboard after the close of round three:

Victor Joseph (TZ) 73, 71, 71= 215

Samuel Njoroge (RLY) 70, 72, 74 = 216

Emmanuel Jakisa(Ug) 74, 73, 70= 217

Joseph Chinywai (UG) 74, 71, 74= 219

Taimur Malik (Muthaiga) 72, 75, 73= 220

Ebill Omollo(Vet ) 70, 76, 74= 220

Njoroge Kibugu(Muthaiga) 74, 71, 75= 220