Tanzania's Joseph qualifies for Magical Kenya Open

The fourth round of this year's Kenya Open Amateur Strokeplay Golf Championship was cancelled at the par 72 Thika Greens Golf Resort because of the heavy rain which left the course waterlogged.

As a result, Tanzania's Victor Joseph - who led in the third round with a 54-hole score of one under par 215 - was declared the new Kenya Open Amateur Strokeplay champion.

Joseph, a member of the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club in Tanzania, had posted one under par 71 in the third round to grab the lead from defending champion Samuel Njoroge of Kenya Railway Golf Club who had carded two over par 74 for a total of 216 gross.

Njoroge therefore took the runners up prize, beating Uganda's Emmanuel Jakisa by one shot. Jakisa had carded two under par 70 for a total of one over par 217. He was awarded the third prize overall while taking the first round gross was Ebil Omollo of Vet Lab Sports Club on two under par 70.

Going home with the second round gross prize was the long-hitting James Kamenchu of Kenya Railway Golf Club also on two under par 70 and the third round winner was William Odera of Golf Park on one under par 71.

In the handicap (nett) section, Kevin Mwaura of Thika Greens won the first round on 68 nett and the round two winner was youngster Njoroge Kibugu of Muthaiga on 67 nett and Entebbe Golf Club's Emmanuel Moko clinched the third round in 69 nett.

The championship, which was sponsored this year by NCBA Bank, attracted a field of 52 players drawn from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Kenya Golf Union (KGU) chairman Anthony Murage said Joseph will now get an automatic entry to the 2020 Magical Kenya Open to be played at Karen Country Club from March 12 to 15.