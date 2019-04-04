Thika Greens hosts Inter-County Challenge

By LARRY NGALA

The long awaited Inter-County golf Challenge dubbed “The Clash of the Mountain’’ is on this weekend at the par 72 Thika Greens Golf Resort.

An initiative of Thika Greens, to devolve and encourage inter-county interaction, promote golf and create an opportunity for social engagement, the Challenge started with the two counties of Kirinyaga and Muranga about a month ago.

During the first round between the two counties held at the same venue, Muranga better known as “Metumi’’ put up a strong fight to beat the Kirinyaga side (Abai) 16-10, to emerge winners.

Muranga start this weekend’s three-way match-play round with a two points advantage.

It will, however, be a tough battle for the current leaders Muranga captained by Patrick Karanja, particularly now with the entry of the “Amerucans’’ from Meru County led by Muthaiga’s Ronald Meru, and “Rware’’ (Nyeri County) which will be captained by Paul Ichangi, a former captain and chairman of Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

For each win, the county will get two points. Each county will have a team of at least 20 players whose scores will count towards the team aggregate.

Kirinyaga County captain Ndiga Kithae, who is also a Kenya Golf Union (KGU) executive, said the whole idea behind the inter-county golf challenge is to try and promote the game of golf in every county.

“We expect other counties such as Embu, Kiambu and even others from outside the mountain region to participate in the future events. This weekend’s event has attracted a big field of 240 players with those who are not coming from the four counties, featuring as guests’’ said Kithae, whose line-up include lower handicappers like Muthaiga’s Wanjohi Kangangi.

Also lining up for the Abai will be veterans Alex Gitari, Samson Reuben Ndigwa, Nguru Wachira, lady golfer Mary Maingi and Kirinyaga Senator Charles Kibiru.

The Nyeri county will field an all -star line-up that includes Kieni MP Kanini Kega, Dan Kagwe, Jane Karuku, Charles kariuki, Alois Nderi, former NMG CEO Linus Gitahi and two youngsters Mutahi Kibugu and Njoroge Kibugu.

The Amerucans have a huge field to choose from that includes Gikunda Iracha, “Sir’’ Maurice Njue, long hitting James Kamenchu, Martin Mutuma, Paul Kaumbutho, and Nanyuki-based Gabriel Miungi and Jediel Muriungi.

From Muranga, will be players like Mwai Mbuthia, Macharia irungu, Njuguna Thuo, Mary Wainaina, Jamleck Kamau, David Wainaina and Anthony Irungu.

Leading the guests will be KGU chairman Lucas Maranga while also drawn are players like Vincent Wang’ombe, one of the leading golf referees in the country, Muthaiga’s Philip Ocholla, and Kiambu’s David Ndirangu and Maina Njakwe.

Teeing off for those drawn in the morning in the event sponsored by Kamp, Charleston Travel, Isuzu, Thika Greens Resort and East African Breweries Limited, will be at 8am and 11am for the afternoon draw.

Meanwhile, fresh from elections held last weekend, Ruiru Sports Club will Saturday play host to its signature annual event, the G4B Golf Day.

The tournament which in its third year, is one of the biggest annual events at the Club, sponsored by G4B, a conglomeration of businesses which cut across industries.

Like in the past events, this year’s tournament has attracted over 200 golfers who will be battling it out for an array of prizes.

Golf Captain Peter Mwaura said: “We are excited to host G4B yet again. This is a show of commitment that the group has in the Club affairs."

Recent winners including Davies Kibui, Patrick Miitii and Kimani Munyua are expected to lead the charge for the top prizes. It will also be an opportunity for the club to be ushering in the newly elect officials, who were elected during last weekend’s Annual General meeting.

On the other hand, the tournament kicks off another busy month on the Club’s calendar with several big brands lined up for sponsorships in the coming weekends. Among them are Liberty Insurance Kenya and Haco Industries and CIC Group.

Away in Sigona, over 100 ladies will be battling it out for the top honours in the Ladies Invitation being sponsored by Mabati Rolling Mills, where the men members and guests will be teeing off in the afternoon.

In Nyeri, the annual Dedan Kimathi Memorial tournament has attracted a big field of 150 players, while action resumes at Machakos Golf Club with the Akitondo golf Day.