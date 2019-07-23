Thika Greens set to host Embu event

By LARRY NGALA

The Thika Greens Golf Resort will this Friday host the third edition of the Embu County golf tournament which this time also brings golfers from Kirinyaga County besides others from different part of the country.

The event will be sponsored by Two Rivers and Areli Motors in conjunction with some of the Embu golfers. Embu County Golfers chairman/captain Martin Nyaga expressed his gratitude to the two firms for agreeing to support the event which he said is meant to encourage more residents of the county to play the game.

“We are particularly happy that the two car dealers have accepted to support the event despite the fact that both car dealers directors Wilfred Githuka Ikaba and Boniface Muchangi Wanjohi are fairly new golfers. They decided to support the event as part of the CSR and as a way of thanking their customers while trying to reach out to one ones," said Nyaga.

Nyaga said because of lack of a golf course in their county at least for the time being, the Embu golfers decided to make Thika Greens as their home. They will now be meeting every last Friday of the month to help bond as they plan as they wait for the county to develop a golf course soon.

Whilst the Embu Governor Martin Wambora has pledged to avail a piece of land for the development of a public golf course, a private 18 hole golf course is in the making in Embu, through the initiative of one Isaiah Kagoche which is reported to be in an advanced stage. Meanwhile, the Embu golfers are planning series of tree planting events in the county.

Thika Greens club captain Patrick Karanja said a big field of over 200 players had already been listed and that more players are likely to enter by the time the draw is being done Wednesday evening. Karanja promised to support the Embu golfers until they eventually shift to their own county.

“The course is currently in an excellent condition and I can assure them of a pleasant event on Friday," said Karanja.

Meanwhile, Limuru Country Club will this weekend host the inaugural Vice Chairman’s Golf tournament (Dr Caroline Wangari Ngugi).

The event, though being held for the first time, promises to be one of the biggest events at Limuru going by the entry. By the close of the day on Tuesday, a total of 200 players had listed their names to play in what promises to be a great fun day.

Ngugi, who intends to have the event played annually, has lined up an array of prizes for each category in the open which is open to all club members (men and ladies).

“Usual we have the Chairman’s Prize but I decided to initiate this one, as a way of giving back to my home club. It is my wish to have the event played annually even when I am no longer the vice chairman," said Ngugi. Besides attracting many club members as well as other golfers from several other clubs in the country, the event is also being supported by some corporate organisations, to make it more fun and interesting that the club members will always remember it.