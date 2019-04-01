By LARRY NGALA

Thika Sports Club’s professional Simon Ngige, who got an automatic entry into this year’s Zanaco Masters, a Sunshine Tour event at Lusaka Golf Club, Zambia that starts Thursday, was due to fly out on Monday evening.

Ngige, who tied for 25th place in the 2019 Magical Kenya Open at Karen Country Club, said he received the official invitation for the event last Wednesday through the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK).

“They (organisers) invited Ngige after seeing his performance in the Kenya Open at Karen Country club, so they asked for his name to play in the Zanaco Masters. I gave them his name in exchange with the Karen Masters," said PGK chairman Charan Thethy on Monday.

Ngige, who will be joining Uganda’s Philip Kasozi and Dennis Anguyo, who also got an automatic entry to the two million rand (about Sh14 million) event, said he would have loved to play in both the Mopani RedPath Zambia Open set for this weekend in Kitwe as well as the Zanaco Masters at Lusaka, if he had received the invitation early enough.

“I usually play well in Zambia and would have been nice for me to play in both the Open and the Masters, but I only received the invitation through the PGK on Wednesday," said Ngige, who missed the second leg of the KCB Road to Karen Masters tournament at Nyali Mombasa, as he was earlier scheduled to leave on Sunday, though he only managed to get a 9pm flight for Monday.

Meanwhile, a field of 69 professionals and amateurs drawn from various countries including Kenya’s Anil Shah were at the newly opened Bonanza Golf Club course outside Lusaka on Monday for the Zanaco Master pre-qualifying event organised to fill in nine slots in the Masters.

Shah, who is also the resident professional at Bonanza Golf Club, missed a place in this year’s Magical Kenya at Karen, shot seven over par 80 and was far from qualifying for the main event on Thursday.

“I was playing and finished the first nine at two over par but made bogeys on the 11th, 14th, 16th, 17th and 18th which really denied me of a good finish," said Shah, who said the competition was very stiff with a big field each trying to grab the nine slots available.

Shah returned to his base in Lusaka to try and get a place in the Zanaco Masters, which gets under way at the par 73 Lusaka Golf Club course on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Old Mutual Zimbabwe Open which is usually held in April soon after the Zambia Open, has been pushed to August 29 at Royal Harare Golf Club.

Summarised results of the local weekend golf round-up;

At Limuru Country Club; Kokoto Mining Golf Day; Overall winner ; Reuben Isaac Njenga 40 points, Men Winner- C.N. Kihara 40 count back John Kariuki, 3rd Tom Macakiage 38, Lady winner- Grace Kimeria 36, Wangari Kamau 33, Guest- Wilfred Oroko 38, P.K. Mwangi 37, Nines: Peter Giathi 22, Jim Gathuna 22.

At Thika Sports Club; Monthly Mug No.4; Winner A div- David Matano 68 nett, E.N. Ndungu 73, B Div- Ben Mugambi 68, M. Gatonye 70, C Div- Vincent Karumba 69, W.K. Kariuki 71. Lady winner- Juliana Musyoka 72, Ann Kariuki 73. Guest winner- Patrick Theche 75.

At Kericho; Securex Agencies Golf Day; Overall winner; Roberto D’Souza 41 points, Edward Masiga 39, Kibet Too 37, Nines; T. Bachu, Bill Kalya. Longest Drive: David Biegon, Janet Wasike. Nearest to Pin Rukia Awan.