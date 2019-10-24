Trio moves to the top of Amateur Strokeplay standings

By LARRY NGALA

Defending champion Samuel Njoroge shot two under par 70 for a three way tie with Vet Lab Sports Club's Ebill Omollo and Muthaiga's Anthony Irungu as the 2019 Kenya Open Amateur Strokeplay Golf Championship got under way at the par 72 Thika Greens Golf Resort on Thursday.

The three, who each rolled in a number birdies but also a number of bogeys, lead by two shots from Tea Fields Trophy champion Taimur Malik of Muthaiga and Thika Sports Club's Peter Rimui. The two shot level par 72 each, to stay in close contact with the leaders as another bunch of three others tied on one over par 73.

They included Tanzania champion Victor Joseph, Leo Zurovac from Vet Lab Sports Club and Simon Njogu of the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort. Another junior player Njoroge Kibugu of Muthaiga led a group of six on two over par 74.

Those included two Ugandans Jasika Emmanuel and Joseph Chinywaai and Royal Nairobi's Jay Sandhu.