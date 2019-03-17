Uhuru: Govt conduct sports talent search

By AYUMBA AYODI

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said the government will be involved in talent search and development of all sports disciplines in the country. Mr Kenyatta also reiterated the government’s commitment to funding all national teams.

Kenyatta directed the Sports Ministry to work with sports federations and explore ways in which the government can be involved in supporting national teams from the lowest level.

“As a government, we want to ensure all the national teams are funded fully from the national football team Harambee Stars to Kenya Rugby Sevens, netball, athletics and the rest,” the President said on Sunday during the prize-giving ceremony of Kenya Open golf Championship at Karen Country Club.

“While we focus on facilitating our sportsmen and women at the highest level, we will also start programmes for Under-17 teams through to Under-21 in all disciplines.” Kenyatta thanked companies for their initiatives aimed at improving local football, especially Coca-Cola which runs an Under-15 football development programme, but challenged the private sector to support the government’s initiatives.

“The private sector must not only step up its support for sports development, but also invest in talent development at the right age,” the President said.

Also present at the prize-giving ceremony were cabinet secretaries Amina Mohammed (Sports and Heritage) and Najib Balala (Tourism), Kenya Open Golf Limited Chairman Peter Kanyago and European Tour tournament director Paul Carrigilli.

The President said he was happy to have fulfilled his pledge of having Kenya Open Golf Championship upgraded from European Challenge Tour to a full European Tour event.

“Our intention is to make Kenya a sporting destination not only in golf but also in other sports,” said Mr Kenyatta. He urged local players to compete effectively in the Kenya Open.

Kanyago, who challenged the youth to take up golf, said the Safari Tour which is a qualifier tournament for the Kenya Open will now be increased to 12 events from seven.

The Tour, which will now cover other regional countries, will start in April this year.